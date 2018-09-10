Christian Eriksen wants to recreate Denmark scoring form for Tottenham

Christian Eriksen scored twice in Saturday's 2-0 win over Wales

Christian Eriksen is determined to transfer his incredible Denmark scoring form into goals at Tottenham.

Eriksen made it 15 goals in his last 18 international appearances with a double in Denmark's 2-0 Nations League win against Wales in Aarhus on Sunday.

But the 26-year-old has not scored in his last 10 Tottenham games, his last goal coming in a 3-1 Premier League home defeat to Manchester City in April.

"It's great to have that form, going into the weekend," he said ahead of Spurs' home match against Liverpool on Saturday, live on Sky Sports Premier League.

"I've always had many shots, even in the Premier League, but I just haven't scored yet," Eriksen said.

"I'm trying to get in good positions in every game to create something or take a shot, but they just keep flying in for the national team.

"Penalties are easy if you score, but in open play we create chances as well."

Denmark manager Age Hareide said after the Wales win that Eriksen has a different role for the national team to the one he plays at Spurs.

"I'm a little bit further up the pitch here and not so much involved in the build-up because we probably have less of a build-up than we do at Spurs," Eriksen said.

"It's a bit different with Denmark, we go for the long ball a bit earlier and try to get the second ball.

"Everyone wants to play like Spurs. We want to play attractive football, get the ball forward and create chances with good possession.

"My form with Denmark hasn't been too bad, I got off to a very slow start with five goals in my first 50 games.

"It took me a while but I'm finally here. It's almost going too well but I hope it carries on."