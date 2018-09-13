Paul Merson claims Harry Kane doesn't need a rest, it's his form that's the problem

Harry Kane and Eden Hazard both had busy summers

Paul Merson thinks the blistering form of Eden Hazard shows that tiredness can't be the problem for Harry Kane, it's a form issue.

Kane has scored two Premier League goals so far this season but has not looked the sharpest and his fitness has been the topic of much discussion after a relentless summer.

Kane's start against Spain for England at the weekend was his 63rd since the beginning of last season.

Gary Neville questioned why Kane was in the England squad to face Switzerland on Tuesday rather than being rested, and the striker then came on for the final 29 minutes of the friendly match.

Merson admits Kane hasn't looked himself in recent weeks but isn't having the argument that the England star is tired, using Hazard, who has had a similar summer schedule to Kane, as an example.

He said: "There isn't a debate about Hazard being tired is there? He's been phenomenal for Chelsea since the World Cup.

"Sometimes it's just a lack of form and people blame it on tiredness. That happens in football - you can't play well every week.

Kane scored for Tottenham at Manchester United

"Kane is just lacking in a bit of form - if you look at his career then he's either hot or cold, nothing in between. He could score twice on Saturday, twice in midweek in the Champions League and all this talk of tiredness will be in the past. It's not like he runs around like a Jamie Vardy is it? His shot count has dropped but who says that's down to tiredness?

"It's just a lack of form and confidence. He's only human. He's set the bar so high, that's the problem."