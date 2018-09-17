Kieran Trippier and Toby Alderweireld left out of Spurs squad for Inter Milan game

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino has left Kieran Trippier and Toby Alderweireld out of his squad for their Champions League opener against Inter Milan on Tuesday.

Both players featured in the 2-1 defeat to Liverpool at Wembley on Saturday but Pochettino has revealed he has left them back in London "for technical reasons".

Dele Alli and Hugo Lloris also miss the game at the San Siro.

Alli missed the Liverpool defeat with a hamstring injury, while Lloris last played in the 3-0 win at Manchester United on August 27 as he continues to struggle with a thigh problem.

Moussa Sissoko is still not fit and will also miss the trip to Italy, leaving Pochettino with selection problems ahead of their opening Group B fixture.

