Dele Alli says Mauricio Pochettino's 'amazing' tactics helped Spurs beat Chelsea

Dele Alli praised Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino's tactical awareness after Saturday's 3-1 Premier League win over Chelsea.

Spurs were in fine form at Wembley as goals from Alli, Harry Kane and Heung-min Son ended their London rivals' unbeaten start to the campaign.

The hosts deployed a high press that limited the impact of the Chelsea midfield, while Spurs themselves created a host of chances.

Alli said: "A lot of it was the work we did tactically. On the front foot, pushing up high.

"I think, working with Poch, you know how good he is.

"He's an amazing manager tactically.

"He's managing the squad well, rotating when he needs to, picking the players that he feels are best on that day.

"That's important for the team, to have players that are fresh and ready to go. Everyone knows their roles and responsibilities.

"He makes it very clear, what you have to do.

"So, going into the game, you know your role and what you have to do.

"You don't have to worry about anything else, your football is natural, it's what you've been doing for a long time.

"So, as long as we're clear on our roles and responsibilities, we can enjoy playing."

Tottenham produced a fine performance on Saturday to end Chelsea's unbeaten start to the Premier League season

Three points against Chelsea kicked off a big week for Spurs, who face Inter in the Champions League on Wednesday, before the north London derby against Arsenal at the Emirates next Sunday, live on Sky Sports.

"We have to keep that as our level," Alli added. "We can't drop off, and we have to improve as well.

"We've got a busy month and some really tough fixtures, and it gives us confidence going into those games, that we can beat anyone.

"Chelsea are a top side, they have some amazing players, and they've been in great form as well.

"So to perform the way we did, to dominate the game so much, to have so many chances, we've got to keep that up."