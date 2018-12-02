Hugo Lloris speaks exclusively to Sky Sports ahead of the north London derby

Hugo Lloris says Tottenham believe they can win the north London derby against Arsenal on Renault Super Sunday, despite a poor away record in the fixture.

Spurs have won just one of their last 25 away Premier League games against Arsenal (D10 L14) - a 3-2 victory in November 2010 - and make the short trip to the Emirates again this weekend, live on Sky Sports Premier League.

But Tottenham captain Lloris says his side are confident they can take three points, but they must be at their best to win the north London derby.

"We are still running after a win at the Emirates... it is a hard place to get the win but I think it is possible. We believe we can do it," Lloris told Sky Sports.

"But any positive result is still good for the team because they are still three points behind us and at the end, we want to keep them behind us.

"Arsenal have done very well at the beginning of the season, just losing two games. It's a team who are difficult to beat with a new manager and new ideas of football and I think it is going to be a tough as every derby is.

"It is true we are in good form too. I think we improved our performance, especially in the last two games against Chelsea and Inter Milan, but every derby has its story so it is important to prepare for the game as good as we can.

"We will develop a lot of energy, a lot of passion, a lot of desire and a lot of concentration. You need to play at your best to win this game."

The pressure is still on Totttenham to win silverware - having yet to do so under Mauricio Pochettino - and Lloris wants to win a trophy with the club, believing they have the right infrastructure to do so.

"I really think that the manager and the club deserve credit for the last few years," he added.

"To set up the club into the top four consistently is already big for Tottenham and it is not the end. We are ambitious and we want more but if you compare it to the last 10, 20 or 30 years, Spurs are in a really good place.

"We've demonstrated it all together that we are a competitive team, a competitive club and the development is going in the right way, but it is a process.

"Obviously the main target now is to win a trophy, but the Premier League is the hardest league in the world because every season, every club is becoming more competitive and you need to fight against them. It demands a lot of energy so even if you have ambitions, there are other clubs with more ambition than you so you need to accept that.

"The main target of the club is to reach the top four for the fourth consecutive season. At the moment, it is too early in the season to talk about the Premier League title. We will see where we will be before the last ten games.

"It is not easy for us because we are still waiting for the stadium and to deal with Wembley demands a lot of energy. Over the next few seasons, it will help us to have our stadium and to give us the right feeling to compete for the title.

"We have a great generation of players and I think the future can be really bright for Tottenham. We are still waiting for the new stadium, but everything has been made to be competitive in England and in Europe."

