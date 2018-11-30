Ledley King says Tottenham are happy for Man City and Liverpool to be considered top title contenders

Former Tottenham captain Ledley King believes the club are happy for Manchester City and Liverpool to be considered the two main Premier League title contenders.

Spurs sit third in the table ahead of the north London derby at Arsenal on Sunday, live on Sky Sports, and find themselves five points behind leaders City after 13 games.

City are currently favourites to defend their title, having started the league campaign unbeaten with 11 wins and two draws.

Second-placed Liverpool are yet to lose either, but King believes Spurs - who have lost three times this season - should be part of the conversation regarding title candidates.

"They're quietly going about their business and I think the team quite enjoy that," said King, speaking at the book launch of 'The Spurs Shirt'.

"Everyone is talking about Man City and Liverpool, while the Tottenham team keep grinding out the results.

"There was a part of the season when the team wasn't playing well, but they were getting results. That's a good sign, and I thought at some point they're going to click back in, and they did it in the Chelsea game.

"I expect them to kick on again now. They've been together for a while now and understand what the manager wants from them.

"I think they prefer it this way, that no one is talking about us and we can hopefully sneak in there."

Tottenham travel to the Emirates on Sunday in search of their first win at Arsenal since 2010.

King is confident Spurs will end that eight-year run, having only lost one of their last six matches against their biggest rivals.

He added: "This is a great squad. I feel like this team can go to the Emirates with full confidence the way they've been playing at the moment.

"This is a great opportunity for the team to go there and put a marker down, and say goodbye to that record. I fancy them to go there and get the result."