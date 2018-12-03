Man charged over banana skin incident at Arsenal vs Tottenham match

A banana skin thrown from the crowd is seen on the pitch at the Emirates Stadium

Police have charged a man with throwing a missile onto the pitch during Sunday's Premier League game between Arsenal and Tottenham at the Emirates.

The man allegedly threw a banana skin after 10 minutes when the Arsenal players celebrated Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's opening goal in their 4-2 win over their north London rivals.

On Monday, Tottenham banned a fan indefinitely from attending further games following the incident.

Two other people have been charged with throwing missiles in separate incidents, while another man has been charged with a public order offence.

The Metropolitan Police said after the match that they had made seven arrests at the game for various public order offences, including one for an object thrown onto the field of play.

Aubameyang's spot-kick gave the Gunners an early lead, only for them to be pegged back by Eric Dier's header which caused a ruckus after celebrations in front of Arsenal fans.

The visitors then went in front thanks to a Harry Kane penalty, but Arsenal levelled the scores after the break with a second by Aubameyang.

Sub Alexandre Lacazette gave Arsenal the lead again and Lucas Torreira struck a fourth goal to seal the points, while Spurs were reduced to 10 men with Jan Vertonghen sent off for a second yellow late on.

The result means Arsenal climbed above Spurs into fourth place in the Premier League table, eight points off leaders Manchester City.