Tottenham fan who threw banana skin on pitch at Arsenal is banned
Met Police made seven arrests at Arsenal vs Tottenham for various public order offences, including one for an object thrown onto the field of play
Last Updated: 03/12/18 12:41pm
Tottenham have banned a fan indefinitely from attending further games, with immediate effect, after a banana skin was thrown onto the pitch during Sunday's Premier League game with Arsenal.
The incident happened at the Emirates after 10 minutes when the Arsenal players celebrated Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's penalty, which put the hosts ahead after Jan Vertonghen's handball.
The Metropolitan Police said after the match, which ended 4-2 to the hosts, that they had made seven arrests at the game for various public order offences, including one for an object thrown onto the field of play.
Following the game, a Spurs spokesman said: "Behaviour such as this is completely unacceptable and the supporter in question will be issued with a ban."
Aubameyang's spot-kick gave the Gunners an early lead, only for them to be pegged back by Eric Dier's header which caused a ruckus after celebrations in front of Arsenal fans.
The visitors then went in front thanks to a Harry Kane penalty, but Arsenal levelled the scores after the break with a second by Aubameyang.
Sub Alexandre Lacazette gave Arsenal the lead again and Lucas Torreira struck a fourth goal to seal the points, while Spurs were reduced to 10 men with Vertonghen sent off for a second yellow late on.
The result means Arsenal climbed over their rivals Spurs into fourth in the Premier League table, eight points off leaders Manchester City.