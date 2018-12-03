Tottenham fan who threw banana skin on pitch at Arsenal is banned

A banana skin thrown from the crowd is seen on the pitch at the Emirates Stadium

Tottenham have banned a fan indefinitely from attending further games, with immediate effect, after a banana skin was thrown onto the pitch during Sunday's Premier League game with Arsenal.

The incident happened at the Emirates after 10 minutes when the Arsenal players celebrated Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's penalty, which put the hosts ahead after Jan Vertonghen's handball.

The Metropolitan Police said after the match, which ended 4-2 to the hosts, that they had made seven arrests at the game for various public order offences, including one for an object thrown onto the field of play.

Following the game, a Spurs spokesman said: "Behaviour such as this is completely unacceptable and the supporter in question will be issued with a ban."

Aubameyang's spot-kick gave the Gunners an early lead, only for them to be pegged back by Eric Dier's header which caused a ruckus after celebrations in front of Arsenal fans.

The visitors then went in front thanks to a Harry Kane penalty, but Arsenal levelled the scores after the break with a second by Aubameyang.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored from the penalty spot for Arsenal

Sub Alexandre Lacazette gave Arsenal the lead again and Lucas Torreira struck a fourth goal to seal the points, while Spurs were reduced to 10 men with Vertonghen sent off for a second yellow late on.

The result means Arsenal climbed over their rivals Spurs into fourth in the Premier League table, eight points off leaders Manchester City.