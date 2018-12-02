Eric Dier's Tottenham equaliser causes ruckus in north London derby

1:10 Eric Dier's celebrations caused some unsightly scenes on the sidelines as Tottenham and Arsenal players clashed Eric Dier's celebrations caused some unsightly scenes on the sidelines as Tottenham and Arsenal players clashed

Eric Dier's equaliser in the north London derby caused a ruckus on the touchline involving both sets of players on Sunday.

After Arsenal had dominated the early stages and taken the lead through Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's penalty, Spurs levelled through Dier's near-post header, before the midfielder celebrated in front of the Arsenal fans at the Emirates.

This prompted Arsenal's substitutes to get involved, before both sets of players had to be calmed down by stewards, and Mauricio Pochettino ran to the melee to separate his players.

Speaking in the Sky Sports studio, Graeme Souness said he hasn't seen Arsenal players react with that fight in a long time, and saw it as a positive.

"I think it's been fantastic. I've not seen this from Arsenal players for a long time. The purists would say he shouldn't be reacting to Dier celebrating but that's what you want to see from your players. It matters to them, Arsenal from the first minute have shown that.

"There's been confrontation all over the pitch, it is a derby. This is how it used to be and this is how it should be, obviously without anybody getting into real trouble. For a supporter, you've paid your hard-earned cash, you want to see your players react like this.

"You want to see them caring."

