Fan arrested at Arsenal vs Tottenham derby after banana skin thrown on pitch

The banana skin was thrown onto the pitch after Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's penalty

A fan has been arrested after a banana skin was thrown onto the pitch as Arsenal players celebrated in the north London derby at the Emirates.

The incident happened after 10 minutes when the Arsenal players celebrated Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's penalty, which put the hosts ahead after Jan Vertonghen's handball.

The Metropolitan Police said after the match, which ended 4-2 to the hosts, that they had made seven arrests at the game for various public order offences, including one for an object thrown onto the field of play.

The Met Police are continuing their investigations, while Tottenham have confirmed they will also take action.

"Behaviour such as this is completely unacceptable and the supporter in question will be issued with a ban," said a Spurs spokesman.

Aubameyang's spot-kick gave the Gunners an early lead, only to be pegged back by Eric Dier's header which caused a ruckus after celebrations in front of Arsenal fans.

The visitors took the lead thanks to a Harry Kane penalty, but Arsenal levelled the scores after the break with a second by Aubameyang.

Sub Alexandre Lacazette gave Arsenal the lead again and Lucas Torreira struck a late fourth to seal the points, while Spurs were reduced to 10 men with Vertonghen sent off for a second yellow late on.

The result means Arsenal leapfrog their rivals Spurs into fourth in the Premier League table, eight points off leaders Manchester City.