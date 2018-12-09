Tottenham must win trophy to ensure Mauricio Pochettino stays, says Dimitar Berbatov

Mauricio Pochettino has been linked with Real Madrid and Manchester United

Tottenham must win a trophy to ensure Mauricio Pochettino will stay with the club, says Dimitar Berbatov.

Pochettino has been linked with Real Madrid on several occasions, and reports surfaced this week that Manchester United are planning to make overtures to persuade him to take over from Jose Mourinho.

Having steered Tottenham to their best-ever start to a Premier League season, former Tottenham striker Berbatov is worried that Spurs could lose Pochettino should they continue to miss out on silverware.

"They have everything the manager would want," Berbatov said on Goals on Sunday. "A great squad, great training pitch, great stadium. Maybe they are missing only silverware.

2:01 Highlights from Tottenham's win over Leicester in the Premier League. Highlights from Tottenham's win over Leicester in the Premier League.

"It goes for the manager as it does for the players - they want to win something and have something to show afterwards.

"Spurs need to win something in order for him to stay - it is the only thing missing. I hope he stays, everyone I speak to has only good things to say about him.

"For Spurs to reach the heights they want to reach they need to keep Pochettino."