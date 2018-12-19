Tottenham's win over Arsenal highlights the case for Mauricio Pochettino to stay

Mauricio Pochettino looks on from the bench at the Emirates

Manchester United want Mauricio Pochettino to succeed Jose Mourinho in the summer but Tottenham's Carabao Cup quarter-final win over Arsenal showed why he might yet be tempted to stay where he is.

Just two and a half weeks on from their 4-2 loss to Arsenal in the Premier League, Tottenham claimed revenge at the Emirates Stadium as goals from Heung-min Son and Dele Alli put them into the last four of the competition at the expense of their north London rivals.

The speculation surrounding Pochettino's future is sure to continue throughout the campaign, but would he be better off sticking with his Spurs project? We examine some of the arguments in favour after their impressive performance at the Emirates.

Strong, young squad

Pochettino made four changes to the side which defeated Burnley in the Premier League on Saturday, with Harry Kane among those dropping to the bench, but their performance showed that, despite not spending a penny in the summer transfer window, Spurs still boast a formidable squad which is more than a match for what Pochettino would inherit at United.

Dele Alli celebrates scoring Tottenham's second goal

There were fine individual performances all over the pitch. Son led the line brilliantly in the absence of Kane, stretching Arsenal's defence with his movement and taking his goal coolly after being played through by Dele Alli. The South Korea international linked the play effectively, too, completing more than 90 per cent of his passes before his late withdrawal.

Alli, meanwhile, picked up the man-of-the-match award with another inspirational performance which further underlined his status as one of the best players in the country. Having set up Son's opener, he took Tottenham's second in style, chipping his finish over the advancing Petr Cech from Kane's pass. It was his 51st goal in 164 appearances for the club.

"You talk about the great midfield players, he's up there with them," said Sky Sports pundit Jamie Redknapp. "He's a special player. He's ice-cold in big games, he affects big games against the likes of Chelsea and Arsenal. He doesn't get fazed by anything. At 22 years of age, his numbers are phenomenal. It's amazing."

Harry Winks in action at the Emirates Stadium

Alli typified Tottenham's fearlessness on the night, and there were also assured displays from Harry Winks, makeshift centre-back Ben Davies and second-choice goalkeeper Paulo Gazzaniga. All 11 starters were under the age of 30 and the youthfulness is a theme which runs right through the squad. Fernando Llorente is the only outfield player over the age of 30.

Philosophy in place

Tottenham's performance was also a demonstration of how effectively Pochettino has implemented his philosophy during his four and a half seasons at the club.

They showed bravery in dominating possession - Tottenham had 66 per cent of the ball in the opening 25 minutes - and they also made life difficult for Arsenal when they didn't have it, pressing from the front and closing off the spaces. Spurs struggled with Arsenal's intensity in their last meeting but this time it was the other way around.

Pochettino's side play in his image and they know exactly how to carry out his game plans, too. The Argentine, aware of Arsenal's poor defensive shape in transition, instructed his side to break in numbers at every opportunity. Indeed, Moussa Sissoko should have scored from one such opportunity in the first half.

4:48 Highlights of the Carabao Cup quarter-final between Arsenal and Tottenham Highlights of the Carabao Cup quarter-final between Arsenal and Tottenham

On other occasions, Pochettino had clearly instructed Gazzaniga to capitalise on Arsenal's defensive uncertainty by sending the ball long, a tactic which paid off for both goals. For the first, his long kick was poorly defended by Sokratis Papastathopoulos, allowing Alli to release Son. For the second, he found the unmarked Kane, who in turn played the ball over the top for Alli.

Tottenham's ruthless efficiency - not to mention the defensive organisation which allowed them to hold firm in the closing stages - is a result of years of hard work by Pochettino. There are no guarantees that he would be able to instigate his philosophy in the same way at United and, with such a youthful Tottenham squad, there is reason to believe he could continue to improve them.

New stadium, bright future?

There is also the small matter of Tottenham's new stadium to consider. The delays over its opening have tested the patience of everyone at Spurs and there is still no concrete date in place for the first game, but the opportunity is there to lead the club into an exciting new chapter.

The idea, of course, is that the revenue generated by the new 62,000-capacity arena - together with Tottenham's continued presence in the Champions League - will boost the club's status and allow Spurs to establish themselves as a force both at home and in Europe.

Heung-Min Son scored Tottenham's opening goal

Of course, the missing ingredient is silverware, but Tottenham's progress under Pochettino is such that winning trophies no longer feels beyond them. Against Arsenal, like against Barcelona last week, Spurs showed that they more than capable of rising to the big occasions.

They now have a Carabao Cup semi-final against Chelsea to look forward to in addition to their Champions League last-16 tie with Borussia Dortmund. With their FA Cup campaign yet to begin and with only six points separating them from the top of the Premier League, there is plenty to play for.

Pochettino will be aware that their prospects could be even brighter in the future.