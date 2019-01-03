Mauricio Pochettino unsure on Christian Eriksen's Tottenham future

1:59 Mauricio Pochettino says Christian Eriksen has the 'right to do what he wants to do' Mauricio Pochettino says Christian Eriksen has the 'right to do what he wants to do'

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino says it would be "fantastic" if Christian Eriksen signed a new deal, but admits he is unsure whether the midfielder will commit his future to the club.

The Denmark international has just 18 months remaining on his contract and has been linked with several of Europe's biggest clubs.

Eriksen has been in excellent form for Spurs this season, scoring six and assisting nine goals in 25 matches, but Pochettino was coy when asked about his future on Thursday.

He said: "No news is good news. Who knows? I am not a person who suffers too much in this type of situation, because football is dynamic.

"Football is about interests that sometimes as a manager we cannot manage. It depends on many things. Different parties have interests.

"Of course Christian Eriksen is so important for us and you would like to have this kind of player with you. But it's a negotiation with different parties, with different interests.

"It would be fantastic if Christian Eriksen committed to the club for a long time. If not, it's his right to do what he wants to do."

Tottenham travel to Tranmere in the third round of the FA Cup on Friday.

Spurs have not won a trophy in 11 years, but Pochettino says the club can still demonstrate their progress without lifting silverware.

"For many people it's so important for us to win. For me, of course it's important, like for the players and the club, to win a trophy.

Tottenham face Chelsea in the semi-finals of the Carabao Cup, with the first leg on Tuesday

"It will show we are in a good position, and of course it's going to be good for our egos.

"But always I told you, the club need to first of all be consistent in the top four and then think about challenging for trophies.

"When you add that you need to finish your facilities, like the training ground or the new stadium, you add difficult things.

"But I think we are in a good way. Of course I accept the different opinions, but I'm not sure whether winning the Carabao Cup or FA Cup is going to change the character of the club."