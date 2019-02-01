Mauricio Pochettino compares Tottenham's title challenge to that of former F1 driver Fernando Alonso

Fernando Alonso could only finish 11th in his McLaren last season

Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino likened his side's position in the Premier League title race to Fernando Alonso's Formula One plight.

Despite injuries, no new signings and stadium delays, Spurs still find themselves in contention at the top of the league.

They could go second - just four points behind leaders Liverpool - if they win the lunchtime kick-off against Newcastle on Saturday, live on Sky Sports Premier League.

Alonso, who will return to race at the Indianapolis 500 in May, finished 11th in his McLaren in last season's Formula One championship.

Pochettino, a Formula One fan, used the example of Alonso facing Lewis Hamilton in a far superior car, to highlight the challenge his Spurs side face.

"When you work in football, it's because you want to win," Pochettino said. "When you are a player the only thing you want is to win.

"You can be a winner but if you don't have the tools to win, it's difficult. If you have the car to win and you are good, then you win.

Pochettino considers Lewis Hamilton and Fernando Alonso as the best two drivers in Formula One

"If you have the same car as another who is good, then one is going to win and the other is going to lose.

"Take the example of Fernando Alonso and compare with Hamilton. If you put Hamilton in McLaren last season and Alonso in Mercedes, it's the same result: Hamilton at the bottom and Alonso at the top.

"I always put the same example. Fernando Alonso and Lewis Hamilton are the best drivers in Formula One.

Mauricio Pochettino compared his side's title challenge to Fernando Alonso's efforts in Formula 1

"But if you put Hamilton in McLaren last season and Alonso in Mercedes, it's the same history, Hamilton on the bottom and Alonso on the top. That's the reality.

"Where did Alonso finish last season with McLaren? I follow Formula One. I love McLaren. But it wasn't competitive last season. That's the reality, no? But do you think that's a problem with Alonso or a problem with the car?"