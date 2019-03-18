Tottenham freeze season ticket prices for 2019/20 season

Tottenham will face Crystal Palace in their first game at the new stadium on April 3

Tottenham have announced a price freeze on season tickets for the 2019/20 season.

The cheapest season ticket in the stadium is £795 for adults, £595 for young adults and £397.50 for young children.

The most expensive currently stands at £1,995 which only covers 19 Premier League matches.

There were fears from supporters and the official supporters' group the club would announce a rise in season tickets due to the rapidly rising costs of the new stadium which is due to officially open on April 3 against Crystal Palace.

The club said in a statement: "We should like to thank our season ticket holders for bearing with us and supporting the team at Wembley Stadium during what has been a challenging time.

"We acknowledge the inconvenience caused by this unique set of circumstances."

Tottenham sold 42,000 season tickets ahead of the stadium opening.

Sky Sports News understands Transport for London (TfL) and Spurs are still in discussions over a station name change from White Hart Lane to Tottenham Hotspur.

A spokesperson for the Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, told Sky Sports News: "The mayor does not support setting a precedent of selling off station names.

"However, a unique brand partnership between TfL and Tottenham Hotspur would benefit both TfL and Tottenham, supporting significant investment to create a new sport, leisure and entertainment destination as part of the wider regeneration of the area. TfL is still in discussions about this opportunity."