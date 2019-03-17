Tottenham to play Crystal Palace in first game at new stadium

Tottenham beat Crystal Palace 1-0 at Selhurst Park in November

Tottenham have confirmed the opponents for their first match at the club's new stadium will be Crystal Palace on Wednesday, April 3.

The news comes as a result of Brighton beating Millwall in the FA Cup quarter-finals on Sunday.

Spurs were due to play Brighton in the first match at the new ground on either April 6 or 7, but Chris Hughton's team will play Manchester City in the FA Cup semi-finals that weekend.

Spurs say ticketing and event details for the match against Crystal Palace will be announced on Monday.

Spurs will host Manchester City in their new stadium in the first-leg of their Champions League quarter-final tie on April 9

While the first match at the new stadium has now been arranged, Spurs still need to obtain a safety certificate before they can host games.

To do so, they must successfully host two test events at the new ground. The first will be the Tottenham vs Southampton U18 match on Sunday, March 24, with the second being a Tottenham Legends game six days later.

Spurs were originally supposed to move into the new 62,062 capacity stadium in September 2018, but various delays have pushed the move back several months.