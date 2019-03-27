Teddy Sheringham says Tottenham can be a force in their new stadium

Teddy Sheringham has backed Tottenham to turn their new stadium into a fortress.

Spurs are set to play their first match at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on April 3 against Crystal Palace following a second test event on Saturday, when a Spurs legends team play Inter Milan.

The 62,000-seat arena, which was due to open last September, held its first official test event when the club's U18s side took on Southampton on Sunday, with Spurs' youngsters winning 3-1.

Sheringham, who had two spells at the club scoring 124 goals in 277 matches, believes it can help the team prepare for next season.

The Tottenham Hotspur Stadium is due to hold its second test event on Saturday

He said: "In the long run, when it's our home, I think it can be a real fortress. And if the quicker we get accustomed to that, the better, for the players.

"That's why I think it's good for them to be playing at the end of this season, so that you can feel like you're going into a new season next year, really understanding what the new stadium is like and what it's all about.

"So, you have to get your bearings and your surroundings on a football pitch, and the quicker you get accustomed to it, the better."

The former England forward is confident Mauricio Pochettino will be leading the team out at the new stadium next season.

The Argentine boss remains linked with the permanent Manchester United role and was also linked to Real Madrid before Zinedine Zidane's return.

He added: "For me, why would he want to be leaving Tottenham? The club is on the up, it's a fantastic club to be involved with, I think all the supporters love him.

Sheringham is sure Pochettino will be at Spurs next season

"There's not like a 60-40 split or anything like that other people want him to leave, everybody can see that the club is on the up, the football team is on the up.

"They're just moving into a new stadium, he's working with some of the best players, not only in the country but in the world, if I had to bet, I would say he's gonna be staying and looking forward to next season."

Pochettino will be hoping to return to winning ways this weekend after going four league matches without victory.

Tottenham travel to Liverpool on Super Sunday live on Sky Sports Premier League.