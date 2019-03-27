Manchester United to face Tottenham in Singapore in International Champions Cup
Arsenal join United and Spurs in tournament to be held in 15 cities across the world
Last Updated: 27/03/19 12:54pm
Manchester United will take on Premier League rivals Tottenham in the International Champions Cup in Singapore on July 25, it has been confirmed.
United and Spurs will be joined by Arsenal in the 12-team tournament, which takes place across 15 cities around the world this summer, with Unai Emery's side opening their campaign against Bayern Munich in Los Angeles on July 17.
The Gunners then take on Roma at the Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte three days later before a prestigious date with Real Madrid in Washington on July 23.
Defending champions Spurs begin their defence against Juventus in Singapore on July 21 and after taking on United, they fly home to host Inter Milan, who they played twice in the Champions League this season, at their new stadium on August 4.
It will be Spurs' first visit to Singapore since 1995 and their first-ever trip to Shanghai.
United's opening game sees them take on Inter Milan in Singapore on July 20 and after facing Spurs, they play Inter Milan on August 3 at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff.
What is the International Champions Cup?
Now entering its seventh year, the International Champions Cup is a pre-season tournament held across a number of cities around the world.
Twelve teams will compete across 15 locations around the world, with each team playing three games across multiple venues
A penalty shoot-out will be used to settle matters if scores are level after 90 minutes. Two points will be awarded for a shoot-out win, with teams earning one point if they lose on penalties.
La Liga will be represented by the two Madrid clubs, while the Milan giants are joined by Serie A rivals Roma and Juventus, with Benfica and Bayern Munich making up the 11 European clubs. Mexican side Chivas complete the line-up in their International Champions Cup debut.
Of the 15 cities used in the tournament, 10 are in the United States, with Shanghai, Singapore, Cardiff, London and Stockholm the other locations.
2019 International Champions Cup host cities
- Los Angeles
- Houston
- Boston
- Bay Area
- Tri State Area
- Arlington
- Chicago
- Washington
- Kansas
- Charlotte
- Shanghai
- Singapore
- Stockholm
- London
- Cardiff
Man Utd fixtures:
July 20 vs Inter Milan, National Stadium, Singapore
July 25 vs Tottenham, Hongkou Stadium, Shanghai, China
August 3 vs AC Milan, Principality Stadium, Cardiff
Tottenham fixtures:
July 21 vs Juventus, National Stadium, Singapore
July 25 vs Man Utd, Hongkou Stadium, Shanghai, China
August 4 vs Inter Milan, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London
Arsenal fixtures:
(According to local press in the United States, to be officially confirmed)
July 17 vs Bayern Munich, Dignity Health Sports Park, Los Angeles
July 20 vs Roma, Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte
July 23 vs Real Madrid, FedEx Field, Washington DC