Manchester United to face Tottenham in Singapore in International Champions Cup

Man Utd and Spurs will face each other in Singapore in July

Manchester United will take on Premier League rivals Tottenham in the International Champions Cup in Singapore on July 25, it has been confirmed.

United and Spurs will be joined by Arsenal in the 12-team tournament, which takes place across 15 cities around the world this summer, with Unai Emery's side opening their campaign against Bayern Munich in Los Angeles on July 17.

The Gunners then take on Roma at the Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte three days later before a prestigious date with Real Madrid in Washington on July 23.

Spurs won the International Champions Cup in 2018

Defending champions Spurs begin their defence against Juventus in Singapore on July 21 and after taking on United, they fly home to host Inter Milan, who they played twice in the Champions League this season, at their new stadium on August 4.

It will be Spurs' first visit to Singapore since 1995 and their first-ever trip to Shanghai.

United's opening game sees them take on Inter Milan in Singapore on July 20 and after facing Spurs, they play Inter Milan on August 3 at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff.

What is the International Champions Cup?

Now entering its seventh year, the International Champions Cup is a pre-season tournament held across a number of cities around the world.

Twelve teams will compete across 15 locations around the world, with each team playing three games across multiple venues

A penalty shoot-out will be used to settle matters if scores are level after 90 minutes. Two points will be awarded for a shoot-out win, with teams earning one point if they lose on penalties.

Arsenal beat PSG 5-1 in the International Champions Cup last year

La Liga will be represented by the two Madrid clubs, while the Milan giants are joined by Serie A rivals Roma and Juventus, with Benfica and Bayern Munich making up the 11 European clubs. Mexican side Chivas complete the line-up in their International Champions Cup debut.

Of the 15 cities used in the tournament, 10 are in the United States, with Shanghai, Singapore, Cardiff, London and Stockholm the other locations.

2019 International Champions Cup host cities Los Angeles

Houston

Boston

Bay Area

Tri State Area

Arlington

Chicago

Washington

Kansas

Charlotte

Shanghai

Singapore

Stockholm

London

Cardiff

Man Utd fixtures:

July 20 vs Inter Milan, National Stadium, Singapore

July 25 vs Tottenham, Hongkou Stadium, Shanghai, China

August 3 vs AC Milan, Principality Stadium, Cardiff

Tottenham fixtures:

July 21 vs Juventus, National Stadium, Singapore

July 25 vs Man Utd, Hongkou Stadium, Shanghai, China

August 4 vs Inter Milan, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London

Arsenal fixtures:

(According to local press in the United States, to be officially confirmed)

July 17 vs Bayern Munich, Dignity Health Sports Park, Los Angeles

July 20 vs Roma, Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte

July 23 vs Real Madrid, FedEx Field, Washington DC