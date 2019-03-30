Harry Winks: First... memory, hero, boots, shirt and WOW moment

2:08 Tottenham midfielder Harry Winks sat down with Soccer AM's Tubes to discuss his football firsts… Tottenham midfielder Harry Winks sat down with Soccer AM's Tubes to discuss his football firsts…

Winks remembered his first football memory, hero, boots and shirt, and what gave him the first WOW moment as a kid.

Watch Winks' side in action as Tottenham travel to Liverpool on Super Sunday from 4.15pm on Sky Sports Premier League; Kick-off is 4.30pm

First memory

"Playing Sunday league, I went to watch my dad's friend's team, I was a year younger than the lads playing. I had my joggers on, a pair of boots, and my dad's friend just chucked me on. I came on for the last five minutes, I was only five or six years old and just had a pair of joggers on!

"I changed tops with the boy who came off, and just went and played football! I was quick, I remember I had a bit of speed about me. Back then I was a right-winger, I was rapid back then, and over the years I've lost my pace and gone more central."

First hero

"Steven Gerrard. He was always someone I looked up to. I actually wrote him a letter years ago, but never got a return! I didn't expect him to, I think I sent it to the Liverpool training ground when I was about six or seven years old!

Steven Gerrard was Winks' first footballing hero

"It said: 'I really want to be a professional football, I really want to be like you! Can you give me some advice and some help on what you think I need to do?!'

"I don't even know if I sent it to the right address, it probably got lost in the post office somewhere along the way.

"Have I told him? No! I've never met him."

First boots

"Predators, with the big tongue over the top, the strap that goes under the blades. The original red and black ones."

The infamous adidas Predator (2002-2004)

First shirt

"The one when we were sponsored by Holsten. I don't know who I had on the back, but I used to wear that to bed every night. When I was five or six I had a little teddy and I'd put it on him as well."

Winks' first Tottenham kit from the early 00s

First WOW

"When I trained as an academy boy, we used to train at White Hart Lane, there was a little ball court just off the stadium.

"I remember we came down after training one night and all the first-team lads, Jamie Redknapp and the boys were walking through, Teddy Sheringham too, walking through the car park.

"I was there with my dad, and at seven or eight years old seeing all the first-team boys, it's like, what do you do?! I think my dad had a chat with Jamie Redknapp, I was just standing in the distance, I was only little and didn't know what to say!"