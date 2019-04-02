Tottenham launch new app ahead of stadium opening

Tottenham have launched their new official club app ahead of their new stadium's opening on Wednesday.

The app allows fans to store match tickets on their phone and helps supporters to navigate their new home to find their seats using wayfinding technology.

Tottenham will play their first match at the new stadium on Wednesday against Crystal Palace in the Premier League.

They have held two test events at the stadium: the club's U18 team faced Southampton's U18s last Sunday and a charity match between Tottenham and Inter Milan legends took place the week after.

