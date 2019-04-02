Hugo Lloris still among world's best, insists Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino

1:17 Mauricio Pochettino insists Tottenham goalkeeper remains 'one of the best goalkeepers in the world' Mauricio Pochettino insists Tottenham goalkeeper remains 'one of the best goalkeepers in the world'

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino insists goalkeeper Hugo Lloris was not at fault for Toby Alderweireld's own goal in Sunday's 2-1 defeat to Liverpool.

The French World Cup winner parried Mohamed Salah's header onto team-mate Toby Alderweireld, who failed to prevent the dramatic late winner at Anfield.

In his press conference at Spurs' new state-of-the-art £1billion stadium, Pochettino said: "He's my captain; he is one of the best goalkeepers in the world, that is in no doubt.

"It was a situation that was a little bit unlucky for him. The lack of reaction from our player [Alderweireld] meant we conceded a goal.

"Tomorrow he is going to be in goal. It is a situation that is so painful because I think we deserved more [against Liverpool] but, this happens in football.

"He has been so important in the project over the last 5 years, and he is going to be one of the most important players for the club in the future too."

Spurs will be looking for their first Premier League win since February, as they host Crystal Palace at their new stadium on Wednesday night.

The opening ceremony will be streamed live on Sky Sports from 7pm.