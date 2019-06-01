Tottenham fans in race to reach Champions League final after aircraft is hit by bird

Tottenham fans' flight to Madrid has been delayed for over five hours

A chartered aircraft carrying up to 200 Tottenham fans to Madrid for the Champions League final on Saturday has been delayed for over five hours.

The Thomas Cook aircraft which was set to carry Spurs fans to the final in Spain suffered a bird strike on its way to Stansted Airport in London, deeming it not safe to operate.

Thomas Cook chartered six aircrafts taking Tottenham fans to Madrid for the final

The flight was originally set to depart at 11am UK time but the incident has delayed the takeoff until 4.30pm.

Fans were left stranded at Stansed Airport for five hours while a replacement aircraft was flown in from Manchester.

The delay means the flight will arrive in Madrid at 7.30pm local time, leaving the fans with an hour and half to get to the stadium before the 9pm kick-off.

Thomas Cook has reassured fans that they will be provided with transport from Madrid airport to the Wanda Metropolitano stadium.

We'll be getting you to the stadium as quickly as possible Carolyn. ^Jamie — Thomas Cook Sport (@thomascooksport) June 1, 2019

A statement from the travel company said: "One of six chartered aircraft taking Tottenham Hotspur supporters to Madrid suffered a bird strike on its way to Stansted Airport and was deemed not safe to operate.

"We have sourced an alternative aircraft to take the remaining fans to the match in time. The other five aircraft with supporters on have all landed in Madrid."