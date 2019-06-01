Tottenham vs Liverpool: Madrid primed for all-English showpiece for Champions League final

Mauricio Pochettino and Jurgen Klopp will face-off in Madrid for the Champions League final on Saturday night

As Madrid prepares to host the all-English Champions League final, Sky Sports News reporters Paul Gilmour and Vinny O'Connor explain the mood in the Tottenham and Liverpool camps.

Paul Gilmour: Spurs are relaxed, ruthless and focused

As I watched Mauricio Pochettino confidently address the world's media in Madrid on Friday, I could not help but cast my mind back to his introduction to English football in January 2013.

With St Mary's surrounded in thick snow, a press conference was called by Southampton to reveal their new manager. It was awkward viewing as Pochettino, resembling a rabbit in the headlights, answered tough questions about the dismissal of popular predecessor Nigel Adkins.

Six years on from then-Saints chairman Nicola Cortese's decision, there is a staggering contrast to the present day in Madrid - and I do not just mean the weather.

Pochettino first moved to England with Southampton in 2013

On Saturday, Pochettino and his players will be Champions League finalists. Whatever happens their reputations are enhanced. This week they have been relaxed, ruthless and focused with a touch of good humour.

They have prepared in a different manner to Liverpool, arriving into the 32-degree heat two days before their opponents. They trained at the Real Madrid training base near the airport for much of the week, but the selection debate over Harry Kane's match fitness has never been far away.

Outside the team hotel, Pochettino chatted briefly with Daniel Levy before heading into the city with his staff for some down time. Owner Joe Lewis is expected to make a rare appearance at the game, while Ledley King and Ian Rush will present the Champions League trophy before kick-off.

A few supporters mingled near the hotel to catch a glimpse of their heroes. Two competition winners from Lebanon - match tickets, travel and accommodation all included - lead the charge. In the fan zones, Spurs fans are pinching themselves and questioning whether this is happening.

It is all the more remarkable for Spurs given it has been 18 months since they added to their squad when Lucas Moura joined from PSG and the familiarity among them is clear for all to see.

Pochettino used the eve of the match to declare that UEFA had agreed with his stance that the pre-match team photo should include all 23 squad members. Liverpool agreed with him and UEFA acted.

That is Pochettino, the ultimate team player, and if he and his players write themselves into the history books it will be the white of Tottenham Hotspur and not Real ruling Madrid on Saturday.

Vinny O'Connor: It's a 'Scouse invasion'

As much as it has been possible after a three-week break from competitive action, this has been treated like any other Champions League away trip by Liverpool. A lesson learnt from last season's defeat to Real Madrid in Kiev, perhaps.

Liverpool lost 3-1 to Real Madrid in the final in Kiev last season

Yes, there have been the extra obligations; the media day at their Melwood training ground and the one hour open training session in the Metropolitano Stadium.

These have highlighted not only how close knit this group is, but how at ease the squad appear to be in a situation where they are favourites after a season that has promised so much and now has to deliver.

Flying out the day before the game has kept a sense of routine; the giddiness and excitement has been left to the fans, and they have not disappointed.

From the moment we stepped into Plaza Mayor in the heart of Madrid on Wednesday, the strains of 'Allez, Allez, Allez' were bouncing off the square, while the red and white banners immediately caught the eye.

'Sydney Reds' declared one, announcing the arrival of more than ten Liverpool fanatics who had made the trip from Australia, ticketless but not prepared to miss the latest instalment in their experience of a lifetime.

Another fan declared it as a 'Scouse invasion', and with 50 extra flights from Liverpool John Lennon Airport adding to those travelling on coaches, in mini buses, motor homes and cars, it feels like it has reached that kind of level.

'Any spare tickets?' remains the most common question. Many have now resigned themselves to watching the game in bars. 'It does not matter; we can always say we were in Madrid!' they say.

