Transfer Talk: Napoli's Kalidou Koulibaly to become first £100m defender?

The Transfer Talk podcast is back with the third episode of the summer transfer window.

Host Jo Wilson is joined in the studio by Sky Sports News' midlands reporter Rob Dorsett and Italian football expert Adam Digby to discuss all the major transfer stories as the window hots up.

The panel discuss whether Napoli centre-back Kalidou Koulibaly is worth £100m and take a look at which Premier League club he could be heading to this summer.

Adam explains why Antonio Conte will be a success at Inter Milan and talks about the two Manchester United players that could be following the former Chelsea boss to the San Siro this summer.

Sky Sports News' north east reporter Keith Downie is also on call to offer an update on the proposed takeover of Newcastle by Dubai-based billionaire Sheikh Khaled bin Zayed and how it impacts the future of Rafa Benitez.

South American football expert Tim Vickery popped in to explain why he thinks reported Tottenham target Giovani Lo Celso could be the perfect replacement for Christian Eriksen.

Frank Lampard's future at Derby is also up for discussion as Rob gives an update on all the latest ongoings in the Midlands, including Leicester and Wolves' approach to the transfer window.

