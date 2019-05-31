Juventus want Pep Guardiola or Mauricio Pochettino, not Maurizio Sarri, says Adam Digby

0:28 Juventus want to appoint Pep Guardiola or Mauricio Pochettino as their new head coach, and only see Maurizio Sarri as a fall-back option, says Italian football expert Adam Digby Juventus want to appoint Pep Guardiola or Mauricio Pochettino as their new head coach, and only see Maurizio Sarri as a fall-back option, says Italian football expert Adam Digby

Juventus want either Pep Guardiola or Mauricio Pochettino as their new head coach, and only see Maurizio Sarri as a fall-back option, according to Italian football expect Adam Digby.

Massimiliano Allegri left the Turin side earlier this month after winning five successive Serie A titles, and Sky in Italy understand Chelsea boss Sarri is their first choice to replace his fellow Italian.

However, when asked by Sky Sports News whether he thinks Sarri will join Juve this summer, Digby said: "I really don't. Juve see him almost like a fall-back.

"They're looking at Pep Guardiola and we know they're looking at Mauricio Pochettino. They're still trying to target one of those two, but keeping Maurizio Sarri as a fall-back option.

Maurizio Sarri's relationship with the Chelsea supporters has been strained, despite finishing third in the Premier League and winning the Europa League

"I think that's why the issue of Sarri's compensation and getting out of his contract at Chelsea is taking so long; because Juve are not stood there saying, 'OK, we'll just pay it and have this manager'.

"They would like to have him in case, but they're not going to pay money up front because they might get the man that they actually want."

While Digby does not believe Sarri is top of Juve's managerial wishlist, he believes the 60-year-old has done an impressive job during his first season at Chelsea.

"It's fantastic. The one thing that you need to look at when you're analysing that is the fact that, of all his seasons at Napoli, his first season was the worst. It only gets better from there," said Digby.

"Every season with Napoli he set a new record points total. Seeing how long his methods take to get embedded into the team, I think you only see the gradual improvement as that goes along.

"I think we saw hints of that on Wednesday night in the Europa League final. It looks as though things have finally clicked for those players.

"Finishing third and winning the Europa League - that's a fantastic season in anyone's book. If he were to lose his job, I think that would be a really bad move from a Chelsea point of view."

'Allegri could make Premier League move'

While he believes Juve want to take Guardiola or Pochettino to Serie A, Digby says Allegri could be making the opposite move.

Massimiliano Allegri left Juventus at the end of the season after five years in Turin

Asked whether the six-time Serie A title winner could soon be plying his trade in the Premier League, he said: "I think he absolutely could. I've spoken to him many times, his English is fantastic. He hides it quite well, but he really has been working on that.

"He's made no secret of his admiration for English football, or of the fact that he'd like a different challenge away from Italy. He's won the league with AC Milan, he's won the league five times with Juventus, he's got to two Champions League finals.

"I think a move to the Premier League would suit him and I think it would suit some Premier League clubs as well."

'Dybala move is for the best'

Digby says Paulo Dybala could follow his former manager Allegri towards the Juventus exit, explaining the forward has been marginalised by the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo.

"A number of Juve players, most notably Federico Bernardeschi, have spoken about the difficulty of playing in the shadow of Cristiano Ronaldo," said Digby.

"Dybala's the one who's been affected by that more than anybody else. He's really struggled to fit into a team that's built around Cristiano Ronaldo, rather than him as it was in years past.

"With Ronaldo you're pressed into playing 4-3-3, which only really leaves the right-wing role, and Dybala doesn't suit that. No matter who comes in as a manager, that isn't really going to change.

"I think for him and for Juve, a change of scenery is probably best."