Tottenham Hotspur News

News
  • News
  • Teams
  • Video
  • Fixtures
  • Results
  • Tables
  • Stats
  • Squad
  • Transfers
  • Sky Bet
  • Super 6
More from Football

Tottenham confirm goalkeeper Michel Vorm has left the club

Last Updated: 07/06/19 5:18pm

Michel Vorm has left Tottenham following the expiration of his contract
Michel Vorm has left Tottenham following the expiration of his contract

Michel Vorm has left Tottenham Hotspur following the conclusion of his contract along with five other development squad players.

The Dutch international joined from Swansea in July 2014 and went on to make 47 appearances in all competitions for the club.

Vorm was on the bench for the Champions League final defeat against Liverpool in Madrid last Saturday but struggled for playing time last season after falling to third choice behind Paulo Gazzaniga and club captain Hugo Lloris.

Tottenham have thanked the 35-year-old for his contributions to the squad on and off the pitch and said: "We wish Michel every success in the future."

Also See:

The club also confirmed the departures of development squad players Dylan Duncan, Charlie Freeman, Tom Glover, Connor Ogilvie and Jamie Reynolds.

Additionally, Spurs announced that they have signed 17-year-old striker Kion Etete from Notts County who will join the academy set-up, while Japhet Tanganga and Jack Roles have signed new contracts.

Sky Sports Racing Selector

Select 7 winners for your chance to win £1,000

Trending

©2019 Sky UK