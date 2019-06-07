Tottenham confirm goalkeeper Michel Vorm has left the club

Michel Vorm has left Tottenham following the expiration of his contract

Michel Vorm has left Tottenham Hotspur following the conclusion of his contract along with five other development squad players.

The Dutch international joined from Swansea in July 2014 and went on to make 47 appearances in all competitions for the club.

Vorm was on the bench for the Champions League final defeat against Liverpool in Madrid last Saturday but struggled for playing time last season after falling to third choice behind Paulo Gazzaniga and club captain Hugo Lloris.

Just want to say thanks to everyone involved at @SpursOfficial for this amazing experience. From the kit man, medical staff, management and fans to all the players, the chairman and the press officer. I've learnt and seen a lot. pic.twitter.com/0EFjuFRAG5 — Michel Vorm (@Vorm_Official) June 7, 2019

Tottenham have thanked the 35-year-old for his contributions to the squad on and off the pitch and said: "We wish Michel every success in the future."

The club also confirmed the departures of development squad players Dylan Duncan, Charlie Freeman, Tom Glover, Connor Ogilvie and Jamie Reynolds.

Additionally, Spurs announced that they have signed 17-year-old striker Kion Etete from Notts County who will join the academy set-up, while Japhet Tanganga and Jack Roles have signed new contracts.