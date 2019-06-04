Giovani Lo Celso keen on move to Tottenham this summer

Giovani Lo Celso wants to join Tottenham

Giovani Lo Celso wants to move to Tottenham this summer and join up with Mauricio Pochettino, Sky Sports News has been told.

The Argentine is keen to move to the Premier League and is hoping current club Real Betis will allow him to leave.

Spurs remain in talks with Betis and are hopeful of concluding a deal for the attacking midfielder, Sky Sports News understands.

Lo Celso was on target in Real Betis' 4-3 win at Barcelona back in November

But the Spanish club, who only recently made his loan from Paris Saint-Germain permanent, are asking for a significant transfer fee, as close to his £88m release clause as possible.

Any deal would almost certainly smash Tottenham's transfer record - but Pochettino is understood to have been given the chance to spend a significant chunk of Spurs' Champions League revenue early in this transfer window.

Mauricio Pochettino

The club will then look to accrue further funds through player sales and reinvest in improving the squad ahead of next season.