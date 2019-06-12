Tottenham transfer rumours

Spurs are reportedly interested in signing Real Betis' Giovani Lo Celso

The latest on who Tottenham have been linked with this summer.

After two transfer windows of no incomings and few outgoings, Spurs are expected to bring in reinforcements this summer.

But who might be coming and going?

The latest players Spurs have been linked with...

Ryan Sessegnon - Fulham value the defender at £40m (The Times, June 10); But talks between Palace and Spurs are 'underway' and Tottenham are 'hopeful that a fee of £25m can be agreed' (The Daily Mail, June 10); Sessegnon has told Fulham he will not be signing a new contract offered to him by the club.

Donny van de Beek - Ajax midfielder Donny van de Beek wants a move to the Premier League to join either Manchester United or Tottenham (Daily Star, June 11)

Hiroki Sakai - Tottenham are keen on Marseille right-back Hiroki Sakai, Sky Sports News understands.

Wilfried Zaha - But The Telegraph says Tottenham have been put off by Palace's £80m valuation (The Daily Telegraph, June 10).

1:23 Take a look at Ryan Sessegnon’s best moments from Fulham’s stay in the Premier League, but will the youngster still be playing for the Cottagers next season? Take a look at Ryan Sessegnon’s best moments from Fulham’s stay in the Premier League, but will the youngster still be playing for the Cottagers next season?

Edin Dzeko - Spurs have rejected the chance to sign Roma striker Edin Dzeko this summer (Daily Star, June 11)

Tanguy Ndombele - Tottenham are reportedly eyeing a summer swoop for the Lyon midfielder (The Sun, June 8); Spurs are 'pushing hard' to complete a deal for Ndombele (France Football, May 30).

Nathan Ake - Bournemouth are braced for a £40m move from Tottenham for Nathan Ake (The Sun, June 9).

Bruno Fernandes - Liverpool are to rival Tottenham and Manchester United for the signing of 24-year-old Portugal midfielder Bruno Fernandes from Sporting Lisbon. (Record, June 8).

Lucas Digne - Tottenham are reported to be determined to sign the Everton full-back but may need to hand over both cash and Danny Rose to land the Frenchman (The Daily Mirror, June 7).

Julian Draxler - The forward has reportedly been offered to Spurs as a potential replacement for Christian Eriksen ad would cost around £35m (The Daily Mirror, June 7).

Youri Tielemans - The midfielder has said he is flattered by links with Manchester United and Tottenham and expects his future to be sorted by the end of June; Leicester are pushing for a quick deal to sign Youri Tielemans from Monaco, amid fears Manchester United and Tottenham may move for the midfielder, Sky Sports News understands.

1:22 With Youri Tielemans linked with a permanent move to the Premier League following his successful loan at Leicester, we take a look at some of his best moments from this season. With Youri Tielemans linked with a permanent move to the Premier League following his successful loan at Leicester, we take a look at some of his best moments from this season.

Giovani Lo Celso - The Real Betis midfielder wants to move to Tottenham this summer and join up with Mauricio Pochettino, Sky Sports News has been told; Tottenham are set to make an improved transfer offer for the Real Betis attacker. (Mirror, June 12)

Nicola Zaniolo - Spurs could make a £40million bid to land the Roma youngster, but would face competition from Juventus. (Tuttosport, June 5)

Maxi Gomez - Spurs will push for a deal for the Celta Vigo striker alongside Tanguy Ndombele, Giovani Lo Celso and Ryan Sessegnon as the club looks to match Mauricio Pochettino's ambition (Daily Mirror, June 4).

Aaron Wan-Bissaka - Spurs are welcoming offers for first-team full-backs Kieran Trippier and Danny Rose to fund a double swoop for Wan-Bissaka and Ryan Sessegnon (Daily Mail, June 2).

James Maddison - Leicester City have demanded £60m for the England man from Spurs this summer (Daily Mirror, June 4).

1:30 With a host of clubs linked with a move for James Maddison, we take a look at some of his best goals from his debut season in the Premier League. With a host of clubs linked with a move for James Maddison, we take a look at some of his best goals from his debut season in the Premier League.

Dani Ceballos - Tottenham have met with the Real Madrid midfielder and could spend up to £44m on bringing him to London (Gianluca Di Marzio).

Andreas Skov Olsen - Tottenham are said to be 'leading the chase' for the 19-year-old winger (The Sun, May 31).

Steven Bergwijn - Sky Sports News understands Tottenham are leading the race for the PSV Eindhoven winger.

Jack Clarke - Tottenham have renewed their interest in the Leeds youngster.Jack Grealish - The Aston Villa captain is expected to turn down Spurs' advances to stay at Aston Villa, Sky Sports News understands.

Marco Asensio - Although Tottenham have been told the Real Madrid playmaker is not for sale. (AS, May 24)

Andre Gomes - Tottenham have ended their interest in Barcelona midfielder Andre Gomes, according to Sky Sports News.

The latest on those who could leave this summer...

Danny Rose - The defender has admitted to Sky Sports he could leave Spurs this summer; The full-back is said to be a target for Everton if Spurs 'firm up interest' in Lucas Digne (The Daily Mirror, June 7).

CONFIRMED: Michel Vorm - The goalkeeper has left Tottenham following the conclusion of his contract along with five other development squad players.

Kieran Trippier - The right-back 'could also be on his way out as boss Pochettino plans a major shake-up having made no new signings for the past two transfer windows' (Daily Mirror, June 9); Juventus are interested in signing the England right back as a replacement for Joao Cancelo, according to Sky in Italy.

Zinedine Zidane has won his transfer battle with Florentino Perez with Real Madrid set to move for Paul Pogba over Eriksen. (Mirror, June 12)

Mauricio Pochettino - The boss told BT Sport "it's about trying, about believing, about ensuring it can happen again as soon as possible," when asked whether he would be staying at Spurs after their Champions League final defeat.

Fernando Llorente - The striker could still have a future at Tottenham despite his contract expiring at the end of next month.

Toby Alderweireld - The defender is constantly being linked with a move away, and has said a return to Ajax one day is '100 per cent on my mind'. He signed a new Spurs deal in January to keep him at the club until 2020. According to The Sun, Man United will make a decision on whether to bid for the defender 'next week (The Sun, May 31); Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will try and sign Toby Alderweireld if Manchester United miss out on landing Matthijs de Ligt. (Express, June 9).

Follow the Summer Transfer Window on Sky Sports

As well as keeping an eye on Sky Sports News, make sure you don't miss a thing with our dedicated Transfer Centre blog.

There's also the return of the Transfer Talk Podcast, the daily UK, Regional and European Paper Talk, plus features across SkySports.com and the Sky Sports App.