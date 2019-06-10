Tottenham considering Marseille right-back Hiroki Sakai

Tottenham are keen on Marseille right-back Hiroki Sakai, Sky Sports News understands.

However, Spurs have concerns about signing a player that is 29 years old.

The Japan international fits the right-back profile that manager Mauricio Pochettino is looking for, but the club are targeting younger players this summer, preferably under the age of 23.

Hiroki Sakai played for Japan in all their 2018 World Cup matches

Pochettino wants to improve both full-back positions, and the club will listen to offers for both right-backs Kieran Trippier and Serge Aurier.

Should Spurs miss out on their ideal replacements, Sakai may become a more serious target towards the end of the window.

The former Hannover 96 man has played 56 times for his country and been to two World Cups.

He has made 122 appearances since joining Marseille in 2016, including five assists in 32 appearances in all competitions last season.