Tottenham Hotspur News

News
  • News
  • Teams
  • Video
  • Fixtures
  • Results
  • Tables
  • Stats
  • Squad
  • Transfers
  • Sky Bet
  • Super 6
More from Football

Tottenham considering Marseille right-back Hiroki Sakai

Last Updated: 10/06/19 9:13am

Tottenham are keen on Marseille right-back Hiroki Sakai, Sky Sports News understands.

However, Spurs have concerns about signing a player that is 29 years old.

The Japan international fits the right-back profile that manager Mauricio Pochettino is looking for, but the club are targeting younger players this summer, preferably under the age of 23.

Hiroki Sakai played for Japan in all their 2018 World Cup matches
Hiroki Sakai played for Japan in all their 2018 World Cup matches

Pochettino wants to improve both full-back positions, and the club will listen to offers for both right-backs Kieran Trippier and Serge Aurier.

Should Spurs miss out on their ideal replacements, Sakai may become a more serious target towards the end of the window.

Also See:

The former Hannover 96 man has played 56 times for his country and been to two World Cups.

He has made 122 appearances since joining Marseille in 2016, including five assists in 32 appearances in all competitions last season.

Sky Sports Racing Selector

Select 7 winners for your chance to win £1,000

Trending

©2019 Sky UK