Premier League players released in summer 2019

Manchester United, Liverpool and Arsenal among clubs to confirm released lists

Last Updated: 07/06/19 7:46pm

Daniel Sturridge has been released by Liverpool
Which players have been released by Premier League clubs this summer?

Premier League rules require all clubs to submit their retained and released lists, though the league notes that players signified as a "free transfer" or released by a club on the expiry of their contract on June 30 could still remain there next season.

Keep track here with our club-by-club guide, which includes the three sides promoted to the top flight for 2019/20.

Arsenal

Danny Welbeck is leaving Arsenal
  • Cohen Bramall
  • Petr Cech (retired)
  • Charlie Gilmour
  • Stephan Lichtsteiner
  • Julio Pleguezuelo
  • Aaron Ramsey
  • Danny Welbeck

Aston Villa

  • Mile Jedinak
  • Alan Hutton
  • Tommy Elphick
  • Albert Adomah
  • Glenn Whelan
  • Ritchie De Laet
  • Mark Bunn
  • Micah Richards

Brighton

  • Bruno (retired)
  • Ben Barclay
  • Owen Moore
  • Joe Tomlinson
  • Josh Kerr
  • Ben Hall
  • Stefan Ljubicic
  • Billy Collings
  • Richie Towell
  • Will Collar
  • Julien Carre
  • Jordan Araujo

Bournemouth

  • Marc Pugh
  • Jordan Holmes
  • Tom Parker-Trott
  • Nathan Clements
  • James Boote

Burnley

  • Stephen Ward
  • Anders Lindegaard
  • Jon Walters (retired)
  • Peter Crouch
  • Ntumba Massanka
  • Conor Mitchell
  • Adam Bruce
  • Ed Cook
  • Mark Howarth
  • James Clarke
  • Aiden Stone
  • Marley Blair
  • Tinashe Chakwana

Chelsea

  • Gary Cahill
  • Bradley Collins
  • Rob Green
  • Todd Kane
  • Ruben Sammut
  • Kyle Scott
  • Jared Thompson
  • Martell Taylor-Crossdale
  • Josimar Quintero
  • Eduardo Carvalho
  • Fankaty Dabo

Crystal Palace

  • Tyler Brown
  • Joseph Hungbo
  • Ollie O'Dwyer
  • Jason Puncheon
  • Bakary Sako
  • Julian Speroni
  • Pape Souare (currently in talks, according to the club's official website)

Everton

Phil Jagielka applauds the Goodison Park after Everton's final home game of the 2018/19 season
  • Ashley Williams
  • Phil Jagielka
  • Leighton Baines (offered new deal)
  • Harry Charsley
  • Boris Mathis
  • Mateusz Hewelt
  • Shayne Lavery
  • Jack Kiersey
  • Danny Bramall
  • Joe Hilton
  • Chris Renshaw

Leicester

  • Danny Simpson
  • Shinji Okazaki
  • Lamine Sherif
  • Louis Ramsay
  • Max Bramley
  • Alassane Meite
  • Habib Makanjuola
  • Davide Lorenzo
  • Kairo Edwards-John

Liverpool

  • Alberto Moreno
  • Daniel Sturridge
  • Connor Randall
  • Adam Bogdan
  • Juanma
  • Conor Masterson
  • Glen McAuley
  • Corey Whelan
  • Ben Williams

Manchester City

  • Vincent Kompany
  • Luke Brattan
  • Cameron Humphreys-Grant
  • Charlie Oliver
  • Tom Dele-Bashiru
  • Aaron Nemane

Manchester United

Ander Herrera is leaving Manchester United
  • Ander Herrera
  • Antonio Valencia
  • Regan Poole
  • Zak Dearnley
  • Tom Sang
  • Callum Whelan
  • Matty Willock
  • James Wilson
  • Matthew Olosunde
  • Tyrell Warren
  • DJ Buffonge
  • Callum Gribbin
  • Millen Baars
  • Josh Bohui
  • James Thompson

Newcastle

  • Mo Diame
  • Cal Roberts
  • Josef Yarney
  • Tyrique Bartlett
  • Juanito
  • Otto Huuhtanen
  • Stefan O'Connor
  • Max Allen
  • Thomas Cole
  • Sam Joyce
  • Deece Kasinga Madia

Norwich

  • Ivo Pinto
  • Matt Jarvis
  • Yanic Wildschut
  • Steven Naismith
  • Pierre Fonkeu
  • Tristan Abrahams
  • Louis McIntosh
  • Bilal Kamal
  • Spencer Keller
  • Finlay Barnes
  • Ryan Dickerson
  • Aaron Ekumah

Sheffield United

  • Paul Coutts
  • Martin Cranie
  • Conor Washington
  • Daniel Lafferty
  • Caolan Lavery

Southampton

  • Jonathan Afolabi
  • Jamie Bradley-Green
  • Steven Davis
  • Jake Flannigan
  • Siph Mdlalose
  • Ben Rowthorn

Tottenham

  • Michel Vorm
  • Fernando Llorente
  • Dylan Duncan
  • Charlie Freeman
  • Tom Glover
  • Connor Ogilvie
  • Jamie Reynolds

Watford

  • Miguel Britos
  • Ashley Charles
  • Andrew Eleftheriou
  • Heurelho Gomes
  • Tommie Hoban
  • Sam Howes
  • Tom Leighton

West Ham

Samir Nasri is one of the high-profile West Ham departures
  • Samir Nasri
  • Andy Carroll
  • Adrian
  • Toni Martinez
  • Moses Makasi
  • Noha Sylvestre
  • Vashon Neufville
  • Josh Pask
  • Mason Barrett
  • Kevin Dalipi
  • Jay Mingi
  • Odysseas Spyridis

Wolves

  • Michal Zyro
  • Carlos Heredia
  • Ben Goodliffe
  • Aaron Hayden
  • Diego Lattie
  • Enzo Sauvage

