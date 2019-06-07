Premier League players released in summer 2019

Daniel Sturridge has been released by Liverpool

Which players have been released by Premier League clubs this summer?

Premier League rules require all clubs to submit their retained and released lists, though the league notes that players signified as a "free transfer" or released by a club on the expiry of their contract on June 30 could still remain there next season.

Keep track here with our club-by-club guide, which includes the three sides promoted to the top flight for 2019/20.

Arsenal

Danny Welbeck is leaving Arsenal

Cohen Bramall

Petr Cech (retired)

Charlie Gilmour

Stephan Lichtsteiner

Julio Pleguezuelo

Aaron Ramsey

Danny Welbeck

Aston Villa

Mile Jedinak

Alan Hutton

Tommy Elphick

Albert Adomah

Glenn Whelan

Ritchie De Laet

Mark Bunn

Micah Richards

Brighton

Bruno (retired)

Ben Barclay

Owen Moore

Joe Tomlinson

Josh Kerr

Ben Hall

Stefan Ljubicic

Billy Collings

Richie Towell

Will Collar

Julien Carre

Jordan Araujo

Bournemouth

Marc Pugh

Jordan Holmes

Tom Parker-Trott

Nathan Clements

James Boote

Burnley

Stephen Ward

Anders Lindegaard

Jon Walters (retired)

Peter Crouch

Ntumba Massanka

Conor Mitchell

Adam Bruce

Ed Cook

Mark Howarth

James Clarke

Aiden Stone

Marley Blair

Tinashe Chakwana

Chelsea

Gary Cahill

Bradley Collins

Rob Green

Todd Kane

Ruben Sammut

Kyle Scott

Jared Thompson

Martell Taylor-Crossdale

Josimar Quintero

Eduardo Carvalho

Fankaty Dabo

Crystal Palace

Tyler Brown

Joseph Hungbo

Ollie O'Dwyer

Jason Puncheon

Bakary Sako

Julian Speroni

Pape Souare (currently in talks, according to the club's official website)

Everton

Phil Jagielka applauds the Goodison Park after Everton's final home game of the 2018/19 season

Ashley Williams

Phil Jagielka

Leighton Baines (offered new deal)

Harry Charsley

Boris Mathis

Mateusz Hewelt

Shayne Lavery

Jack Kiersey

Danny Bramall

Joe Hilton

Chris Renshaw

Leicester

Danny Simpson

Shinji Okazaki

Lamine Sherif

Louis Ramsay

Max Bramley

Alassane Meite

Habib Makanjuola

Davide Lorenzo

Kairo Edwards-John

Liverpool

Alberto Moreno

Daniel Sturridge

Connor Randall

Adam Bogdan

Juanma

Conor Masterson

Glen McAuley

Corey Whelan

Ben Williams

Manchester City

Vincent Kompany

Luke Brattan

Cameron Humphreys-Grant

Charlie Oliver

Tom Dele-Bashiru

Aaron Nemane

Manchester United

Ander Herrera is leaving Manchester United

Ander Herrera

Antonio Valencia

Regan Poole

Zak Dearnley

Tom Sang

Callum Whelan

Matty Willock

James Wilson

Matthew Olosunde

Tyrell Warren

DJ Buffonge

Callum Gribbin

Millen Baars

Josh Bohui

James Thompson

Newcastle

Mo Diame

Cal Roberts

Josef Yarney

Tyrique Bartlett

Juanito

Otto Huuhtanen

Stefan O'Connor

Max Allen

Thomas Cole

Sam Joyce

Deece Kasinga Madia

Norwich

Ivo Pinto

Matt Jarvis

Yanic Wildschut

Steven Naismith

Pierre Fonkeu

Tristan Abrahams

Louis McIntosh

Bilal Kamal

Spencer Keller

Finlay Barnes

Ryan Dickerson

Aaron Ekumah

Sheffield United

Paul Coutts

Martin Cranie

Conor Washington

Daniel Lafferty

Caolan Lavery

Southampton

Jonathan Afolabi

Jamie Bradley-Green

Steven Davis

Jake Flannigan

Siph Mdlalose

Ben Rowthorn

Tottenham

Michel Vorm

Fernando Llorente

Dylan Duncan

Charlie Freeman

Tom Glover

Connor Ogilvie

Jamie Reynolds

Watford

Miguel Britos

Ashley Charles

Andrew Eleftheriou

Heurelho Gomes

Tommie Hoban

Sam Howes

Tom Leighton

West Ham

Samir Nasri is one of the high-profile West Ham departures

Samir Nasri

Andy Carroll

Adrian

Toni Martinez

Moses Makasi

Noha Sylvestre

Vashon Neufville

Josh Pask

Mason Barrett

Kevin Dalipi

Jay Mingi

Odysseas Spyridis

Wolves

Michal Zyro

Carlos Heredia

Ben Goodliffe

Aaron Hayden

Diego Lattie

Enzo Sauvage

