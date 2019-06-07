Premier League players released in summer 2019
Manchester United, Liverpool and Arsenal among clubs to confirm released lists
Last Updated: 07/06/19 7:46pm
Which players have been released by Premier League clubs this summer?
Premier League rules require all clubs to submit their retained and released lists, though the league notes that players signified as a "free transfer" or released by a club on the expiry of their contract on June 30 could still remain there next season.
Keep track here with our club-by-club guide, which includes the three sides promoted to the top flight for 2019/20.
Arsenal
- Cohen Bramall
- Petr Cech (retired)
- Charlie Gilmour
- Stephan Lichtsteiner
- Julio Pleguezuelo
- Aaron Ramsey
- Danny Welbeck
Aston Villa
- Mile Jedinak
- Alan Hutton
- Tommy Elphick
- Albert Adomah
- Glenn Whelan
- Ritchie De Laet
- Mark Bunn
- Micah Richards
Brighton
- Bruno (retired)
- Ben Barclay
- Owen Moore
- Joe Tomlinson
- Josh Kerr
- Ben Hall
- Stefan Ljubicic
- Billy Collings
- Richie Towell
- Will Collar
- Julien Carre
- Jordan Araujo
Bournemouth
- Marc Pugh
- Jordan Holmes
- Tom Parker-Trott
- Nathan Clements
- James Boote
Burnley
- Stephen Ward
- Anders Lindegaard
- Jon Walters (retired)
- Peter Crouch
- Ntumba Massanka
- Conor Mitchell
- Adam Bruce
- Ed Cook
- Mark Howarth
- James Clarke
- Aiden Stone
- Marley Blair
- Tinashe Chakwana
Chelsea
- Gary Cahill
- Bradley Collins
- Rob Green
- Todd Kane
- Ruben Sammut
- Kyle Scott
- Jared Thompson
- Martell Taylor-Crossdale
- Josimar Quintero
- Eduardo Carvalho
- Fankaty Dabo
Crystal Palace
- Tyler Brown
- Joseph Hungbo
- Ollie O'Dwyer
- Jason Puncheon
- Bakary Sako
- Julian Speroni
- Pape Souare (currently in talks, according to the club's official website)
Everton
- Ashley Williams
- Phil Jagielka
- Leighton Baines (offered new deal)
- Harry Charsley
- Boris Mathis
- Mateusz Hewelt
- Shayne Lavery
- Jack Kiersey
- Danny Bramall
- Joe Hilton
- Chris Renshaw
Leicester
- Danny Simpson
- Shinji Okazaki
- Lamine Sherif
- Louis Ramsay
- Max Bramley
- Alassane Meite
- Habib Makanjuola
- Davide Lorenzo
- Kairo Edwards-John
Liverpool
- Alberto Moreno
- Daniel Sturridge
- Connor Randall
- Adam Bogdan
- Juanma
- Conor Masterson
- Glen McAuley
- Corey Whelan
- Ben Williams
Manchester City
- Vincent Kompany
- Luke Brattan
- Cameron Humphreys-Grant
- Charlie Oliver
- Tom Dele-Bashiru
- Aaron Nemane
Manchester United
- Ander Herrera
- Antonio Valencia
- Regan Poole
- Zak Dearnley
- Tom Sang
- Callum Whelan
- Matty Willock
- James Wilson
- Matthew Olosunde
- Tyrell Warren
- DJ Buffonge
- Callum Gribbin
- Millen Baars
- Josh Bohui
- James Thompson
Newcastle
- Mo Diame
- Cal Roberts
- Josef Yarney
- Tyrique Bartlett
- Juanito
- Otto Huuhtanen
- Stefan O'Connor
- Max Allen
- Thomas Cole
- Sam Joyce
- Deece Kasinga Madia
Norwich
- Ivo Pinto
- Matt Jarvis
- Yanic Wildschut
- Steven Naismith
- Pierre Fonkeu
- Tristan Abrahams
- Louis McIntosh
- Bilal Kamal
- Spencer Keller
- Finlay Barnes
- Ryan Dickerson
- Aaron Ekumah
Sheffield United
- Paul Coutts
- Martin Cranie
- Conor Washington
- Daniel Lafferty
- Caolan Lavery
Southampton
- Jonathan Afolabi
- Jamie Bradley-Green
- Steven Davis
- Jake Flannigan
- Siph Mdlalose
- Ben Rowthorn
Tottenham
- Michel Vorm
- Fernando Llorente
- Dylan Duncan
- Charlie Freeman
- Tom Glover
- Connor Ogilvie
- Jamie Reynolds
Watford
- Miguel Britos
- Ashley Charles
- Andrew Eleftheriou
- Heurelho Gomes
- Tommie Hoban
- Sam Howes
- Tom Leighton
West Ham
- Samir Nasri
- Andy Carroll
- Adrian
- Toni Martinez
- Moses Makasi
- Noha Sylvestre
- Vashon Neufville
- Josh Pask
- Mason Barrett
- Kevin Dalipi
- Jay Mingi
- Odysseas Spyridis
Wolves
- Michal Zyro
- Carlos Heredia
- Ben Goodliffe
- Aaron Hayden
- Diego Lattie
- Enzo Sauvage
