Arsenal transfer rumours

Lucas Torreira joined Arsenal from Sampdoria in the summer, but could he already be heading back to Italy?

The latest on the players Arsenal have been linked with this summer - and who might leave the club as the Unai Emery revolution continues...

"Our idea is to continue to carry on and improve with the young players that have arrived," Emery said after the Gunners' Europa League final defeat. "Maybe some players need to leave but it's not the moment to speak about that."

So who might be coming in to the Emirates? And who might be leaving north London?

Aaron Ramsey, Danny Welbeck, Petr Cech and Stephan Lichtsteiner have already confirmed their departures.

The latest players Arsenal have been linked with...

Franck Kessie - Arsenal could seal a deal for AC Milan's Franck Kessie for £30m, but will have to face competition from Spurs and West Ham (The Sun, June 11)

Yannick Carrasco - Arsenal are reportedly 'one step away' from completing their first deal of the summer with Carrasco closing in on a move to the Emirates (Daily Star, June 8). The Belgium winger has expressed his desire to leave Chinese Super League club Dalian Yifang and return to one of Europe's top clubs.

Dennis Praet and Joachim Andersen - Arsenal have been told they must pay at least £44m for Sampdoria pair Dennis Praet and Joachim Andersen (Daily Star, June 8). The Gunners reportedly launched a double £37m bid for the Sampdoria duo last week (Daily Star, June 4); But Arsenal's raid for the Sampdoria duo has been rejected, with the Serie A club requesting £50m (The Sun, June 11)

Jordan Veretout - The Fiorentina midfielder is likely to join Napoli in a €22m deal, but Arsenal are interested in making a late snatch (CalcioMercarto, June 1); but Veretout looks set to snub a late swoop from Arsenal in order to join Napoli (The Sun, June 11)

Joan Jordan - Arsenal and West Ham are battling it out to sign the Eibar midfielder (Marca, June 8).

Djene Dakonam - The Gunners are also competing with Everton for the signature of defender Djene Dakonam (Marca, June 8), but look as though they could lose out to the Toffees (Daily Mirror, June 11).

Nicolas Pepe - The Lille winger is set to snub interest from several Premier League heavyweights and sign for Bayern Munich. Liverpool, Arsenal and Manchester United were all credited with interest in the 24-year-old (The Sun, June 8)

Fedor Chalov - Arsenal are one of a number of top clubs monitoring the young Russian striker, Sky Sports News understands.

Ryan Fraser - Arsenal are said to be 'keen' on the Bournemouth winger (The Daily Mirror, June 7); Fraser has previously said the reported interest from Arsenal is a sign of the progress he has made.

Thomas Meunier - The right back is expected to be sold by PSG this summer and 'Arsenal are ready to challenge' Manchester United for his signature (France Football, May 28). The Daily Express have reported the Gunners are in advanced talks to sign Meunier on a five-year deal (May 31). Arsenal are being challenged for his signing by Manchester United, who are ready to mount a €20-30m bid (June 1). Arsenal manager Unai Emery has made personal contact with Meunier in an attempt to convince him to join the Gunners ahead of Manchester United. (Mirror, June 2). However, despite the Gunners having held talks over a £20m move for the Belgian, they fear it could fall through due to their failure to qualify for the Champions League (Mail, June 4)

Alexis Claude-Maurice - Arsenal are targeting Ligue 2 star Alexis Claude-Maurice this summer and are preparing a new bid after their first £7m offer was rejected (The Star, June 9).

Kieran Tierney - Arsenal are reportedly interested in the Celtic full-back, but could face competition from Lyon. (Soccer Link, June 5).

Ozan Kabak - Arsenal are monitoring the 19-year-old Stuttgart defender who has a £13.2m release clause (Daily Mail, June 1).

Eder Balanta - Arsenal have been offered a cut-price £4m deal for the Basel defender as they look to add more options for next season (The Mirror, June 1).

Wilfried Zaha - But the Mirror now believes Arsenal's hopes of landing the winger are 'dead in the water' following their failure to qualify for the Champions League (The Mirror, May 31).

Mario Gotze - Arsenal are interested in the Borussia Dortmund star (Bild, May 29).

Thomas Partey - Arsenal and Manchester United have been told the Atletico Madrid midfielder will cost £43.5m (The Mirror, May 25).

Adrien Rabiot - But the midfielder is expected to join Real Madrid (The Mirror, May 25).

The latest on those who could leave Arsenal this summer...

Lucas Torreira - AC Milan will try to lure Torreira back to Italy, according to reports. (The Sun, June 12)

Callum Chambers - The Gunners are also expected to entertain offers for Calum Chambers, following an impressive loan spell at Fulham and the defender could be of interest to some Premier League clubs (Football.London, June 8)

Shkodran Mustafi - The German defender has reportedly been made available for transfer with AC Milan believed to be interested (Football.London, June 7)

Sead Kolasinac - The full-back is reported to be of interest to Barcelona as a back-up player (The Sun and Daily Express, June 5).

Pierre Emerick Aubameyang - Arsenal could face a battle to keep their striker after Chinese clubs again try to sign the striker by offering to pay him nearly £300,000 a week. (The Times, June 4).

Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Mustafi - Unai Emery 'has had enough of underperformers' and names Mkhitaryan and Mustafi as potential casualties along with Mesut Ozil (The Mirror, May 31).

Laurent Koscielny - The Arsenal captain is out of contract next summer and 'could be sold' this summer if he doesn't sign a new deal (The Sun, May 21).

Mesut Ozil - The forward's agent has insisted the player will see out the remaining two years of his contract, but Unai Emery is said to be under pressure to sell him to reduce Arsenal's wage bill (Evening Standard, June 2).

Jordi Osei-Tutu - Celtic are tracking Arsenal youngster Jordi Osei-Tutu with a view to loaning the full-back next season (Scottish Sun, June 9).

