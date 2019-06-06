Yannick Carrasco wants to return to play club football in Europe

Belgium winger Yannick Carrasco has expressed his desire to leave Chinese Super League club Dalian Yifang and return to one of Europe's top clubs.

The former Atletico Madrid player joined the Chinese Super League side in 2018 and was linked with a move to Arsenal in January.

Although the 25-year-old did not say his destination would be the Emirates, he did confirm an unnamed club was interested in securing his services.

"I want to go back to Europe," Carrasco told Sky Sports. "One team is interested in me but I can't say which one and in which league.

"But hopefully my team in China can help me come back to Europe."

Another player who could be on the move this summer is Belgium team-mate Eden Hazard with Real Madrid heavily linked with the Chelsea playmaker.

Carrasco was full of praise for Hazard ahead of Belgium's European Qualifier double-header against Kazakhstan and Scotland this week.

"He's one of the best players in the world and can go anywhere and do well," Carrasco said.

"If he went there [Real Madrid] he could be an important player for them just as he has been for Chelsea and Belgium."

