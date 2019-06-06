Arsenal interested in Fedor Chalov from CSKA Moscow

Fedor Chalov was top scorer in the Russian Premier League last season

Arsenal are one of a number of top clubs monitoring young Russian striker Fedor Chalov, Sky Sports News understands.

Monaco and Sevilla are also keen on the 21-year old, who was top scorer in the Russian Premier League last season for CSKA Moscow, scoring 15 times in 30 appearances.

Chalov scored against Arsenal in their Europa League quarter-final second leg meeting in 2017/18.

In this season's Champions League group stage, Chalov was a goalscorer in CSKA's shock 3-0 win over Real Madrid at the Bernabeu.

Before turning 21 in April, he was called up to the national team, making his debut against Belgium in March in a Euro 2020 qualifier.

He has three years left on his contract at CSKA.

Follow the Summer Transfer Window on Sky Sports

As well as keeping an eye on Sky Sports News, make sure you don't miss a thing with our dedicated Transfer Centre blog.

There's also the return of the Transfer Talk Podcast, the daily UK, Regional and European Paper Talk, plus features across skysports.com and the Sky Sports app.

If reading on skysports.com, comment below to get involved in the debate, but please adhere to our House Rules. If you wish to report any comment, simply click on the down arrow next to the offending comment and click 'Report'.