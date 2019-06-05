Freddie Ljungberg and Steve Bould to swap jobs as part of Arsenal backroom staff overhaul
By Greg Grimes
Last Updated: 05/06/19 4:13pm
Freddie Ljungberg will join Unai Emery's first-team coaching staff as part of a major overhaul of Arsenal’s backroom structure.
The 42-year old Swede will leave his role as Under-23s coach to work alongside Emery - while Arsene Wenger's former number two, Steve Bould, swaps roles and takes over responsibility for the U23s.
The former Swedish international returned to north London a year ago after a season as a member of Andries Jonker's coaching staff at Wolfsburg.
Ljungberg, who played 285 matches for Arsenal over nine years, is best positioned to advise Emery on the club's young talent.
Emery used youngsters Ainsley Maitland-Niles and Joe Willock this season and could welcome back Reiss Nelson and Emile Smith Rowe who have been out on loan in Germany.
Bould, who played a limited role in Emery's staff last season, will now work closely with academy manager Per Mertesacker on player development.