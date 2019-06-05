Freddie Ljungberg and Steve Bould to swap jobs as part of Arsenal backroom staff overhaul

Freddie Ljungberg will join Arsenal's first-team coaching staff

Freddie Ljungberg will join Unai Emery's first-team coaching staff as part of a major overhaul of Arsenal’s backroom structure.

The 42-year old Swede will leave his role as Under-23s coach to work alongside Emery - while Arsene Wenger's former number two, Steve Bould, swaps roles and takes over responsibility for the U23s.

The former Swedish international returned to north London a year ago after a season as a member of Andries Jonker's coaching staff at Wolfsburg.

Steve Bould will drop down to coach Arsenal's Under-23s

Ljungberg, who played 285 matches for Arsenal over nine years, is best positioned to advise Emery on the club's young talent.

Emery used youngsters Ainsley Maitland-Niles and Joe Willock this season and could welcome back Reiss Nelson and Emile Smith Rowe who have been out on loan in Germany.

Bould, who played a limited role in Emery's staff last season, will now work closely with academy manager Per Mertesacker on player development.