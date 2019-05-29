Tottenham lead clubs interested in Steven Bergwijn

Tottenham are leading a host of top European clubs determined to land PSV Eindhoven winger Steven Bergwijn, Sky Sports News understands.

Mauricio Pochettino is known to be a huge fan of the 21-year old Netherlands international, who impressed during Spurs' Champions League home tie against PSV in November.

Manchester United are also reportedly interested in Bergwijn, who is expected to leave PSV this summer for around £35m.

Bergwijn scored 15 goals and made 13 assists in 40 games for PSV this season.

Ajax's director Marc Overmars is also understood to be keen on Bergwijn, who began his career in the Ajax academy, but it is thought unlikely PSV would sell such a prized asset to one of their bitter domestic rivals.

He also has five full caps for his country and is expected to start against England at Wembley in the UEFA Nations League semi-final a week on Thursday.

Tottenham are understood to be in the market for a new forward, a number 10, a central-midfielder and additions across the backline this summer.