Tanguy Ndombele hails 'big club' Tottenham and admits interest in move from Lyon

Tanguy Ndombele could be on his way to north London

Tanguy Ndombele has hailed Tottenham as a "big club" and admitted he is interested in signing for Mauricio Pochettino.

Spurs have been in talks with Lyon over a deal for the France midfielder, Sky Sports News understands, but he is also of interest to other clubs including Juventus.

Sky Sports News understands Ndombele will take time to think about his future while on holiday for the rest of June and is expected to make a decision when he returns next month.

Speaking to French publication Telefoot, he said: "It's true that Tottenham are a great team - a big club. They finished fourth in their league, they were finalists in the Champions League.

"They are a big club like many others. Which player would not be interested in a big club?"

Discussions between Spurs and Lyon are understood to be in the early stages and they are not close to agreeing a deal for the 22-year-old, who has long been a target.

However, according to Sky in Italy, Spurs have made forward steps for a player that has also been watched by both Manchester clubs this past season.