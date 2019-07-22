Hugo Lloris leaves Tottenham’s pre-season tour of Asia with tonsillitis
Last Updated: 22/07/19 11:24am
Tottenham goalkeeper Hugo Lloris has returned to London from Singapore to continue his recovery from tonsillitis, the Premier League club have announced.
The Spurs captain sat out Sunday's 3-2 win over Juventus in the pre-season International Champions Cup having been suffering with the illness since Friday.
In a statement on the club's website, Tottenham said: "The France goalkeeper is expected to return to training with the first-team squad following our pre-season tour of Asia, which concludes against Manchester United in Shanghai on Thursday."
Paulo Gazzaniga started the game against the Serie A champions instead, with Alfie Whiteman named on the bench, although he was not brought on.
With Michel Vorm released by Tottenham this summer, Spurs' academy graduate Whiteman could have a chance of becoming a first-team squad member while Spurs also have former Southend United goalkeeper Edward Smith on trial.