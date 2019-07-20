Lucas Moura says it is time for Tottenham to win a trophy

Lucas Moura says Tottenham have gone to 'another level' thanks to their appearance in the Champions League final and the opening of their new stadium

Lucas Moura says it is time for Tottenham to start winning trophies as they enter a "new era".

Spurs have not won a competition since lifting the 2008 League Cup, and were beaten 2-0 by Liverpool in the Champions League final last season.

However, they have reached five semi-finals and regularly finished in the top four of the Premier League under Mauricio Pochettino, and Moura believes the time has come to take the next step.

Speaking at a fan event in Singapore ahead of their International Champions Cup fixture against Juventus on Sunday, he said: "I think it's a new era for us.

Tottenham striker Harry Kane says the team needs to be 'more consistent' in the Premier League to have a chance of catching Manchester City and Liverpool

"We've got more confidence. I think we are on another level now, with the Champions League final, with the new stadium.

"I think people believe more in us now, and it's time to confirm this. Confirm that we are a big team, a big club and we have a great squad.

"It's time to dream with a trophy - that is our objective now. We will do our best for this."

Moura also reflected on Pochettino's decision to leave him out of the starting line-up for the Champions League final, despite his hat-trick against Ajax in the semi-final second leg.

Tottenham defender Jan Vertonghen does not believe Manchester City and Liverpool will be as dominant in the Premier League this season

Harry Kane was picked ahead of the Brazilian, despite not playing in nearly two months due to an ankle injury, but Moura insists he does not have a problem with Pochettino's decision.

He said: "It was difficult because every player wants to play. But even more difficult was to lose the game because I really think we could do better - we could win this trophy. We had the quality for this, so it was the most difficult.

"I need to respect the decision of the coach, respect my team-mates, so no problem. I'm looking forward now to next season and win a trophy - that's my objective here."