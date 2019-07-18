Tottenham's Danny Rose interests Paris Saint-Germain

Danny Rose has not travelled with the Tottenham squad to Singapore

Paris Saint-Germain are leading a list of clubs keen to sign Tottenham’s Danny Rose.

The England defender wants to fight for a first-team place next season - but will consider leaving North London if a sufficiently attractive opportunity comes along.

Sky Sports News understands that Tottenham will be looking to recoup £20m for the left-back they bought from Leeds for £1m in 2007.

Bundesliga team Schalke are also understood to be keen on signing the 29-year-old.

Fulham's Ryan Sessegnon has been linked with a move to Tottenham

Rose has been left out of Tottenham's tour to Singapore and is not part of Mauricio Pochettino's plans.

Tottenham explained Rose was "not travelling on tour to explore prospective opportunities with other clubs".

Spurs are interested in signing Fulham's Ryan Sessegnon if Rose leaves the club.

Kieran Trippier has left North London for Atletico Madrid

Were he to leave, Rose would be the second full-back sold by Tottenham in this transfer window, following Kieran Trippier's move to Atletico Madrid for £21.7m.

Follow the Summer Transfer Window on Sky Sports

Sky Sports News is home to three new shows dedicated to bringing you the very latest news from this summer's transfer market.

Start your day with Good Morning Transfers at 9am as our team of reporters and pundits bring you the latest news and insight. Transfer Talk then follows at midday, delivering the biggest stories that matter to you. And join us at 7pm for the definitive round-up of the day's news with The Transfer Show.

And as well as tuning into Sky Sports News, don't miss a thing with our dedicated Transfer Centre blog.

There's also the Transfer Talk Podcast, the daily UK, Regional and European Paper Talk, plus features across skysports.com and the Sky Sports app.