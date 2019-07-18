Fernando Llorente targeted by Fiorentina after Tottenham exit

Fernando Llorente could be set for a return to Serie A with Fiorentina

Fiorentina are interested in signing former Tottenham striker Fernando Llorente, according to Sky in Italy.

The 34-year-old Spaniard is currently a free agent after leaving Spurs when his contract expired at the end of last month.

Llorente is open to a return to Italy having played for Juventus between 2013 and 2015.

However, he is keen to take his time to evaluate his options, which include a return to Spurs on a one-year deal.

Llorente struggled to break into the team during his two seasons in north London and was generally used as back-up to Harry Kane.

Llorente's goal against Manchester City sealed their progress to the semi-finals of the Champions League

However, he did score crucial goals against Borussia Dortmund and Manchester City during Spurs' run to the Champions League final last season.

