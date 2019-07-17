Danny Rose misses Tottenham tour to 'explore' move away from club

Danny Rose and Christian Eriksen celebrate a goal

Danny Rose was not included in the Tottenham squad which travelled to Singapore on Wednesday in order to 'explore' a move away from the club.

Spurs are taking part in the International Champions Cup, where they will face Juventus and Manchester United, and Rose was a notable absentee from the 26-man squad announced by the club.

In a statement released on their website, Tottenham said: "Vincent Janssen, Georges-Kevin Nkoudou and Danny Rose have been granted additional time off in order to explore prospective opportunities with other clubs."

Rose could be the second Spurs full-back to leave this summer after Kieran Trippier joined Atletico Madrid in a £21.7m deal.

The ex-Leeds player has often hinted at a move, and admitted in January he could move on in the summer.

Meanwhile, Christian Eriksen has been included in the squad, despite the midfielder admitting to Danish magazine Ekstra Bladet last month that he would like a new challenge.

Eriksen could also leave the club this summer

"I feel that I am a place in my career where I might want to try something new," Erkisen said.

Spurs have already been busy in the transfer window, breaking their transfer record to sign Tanguy Ndombele from Lyon and also acquiring Jack Clarke from Leeds, while they have sold Trippier and released Michel Vorm and Fernando Llorente.