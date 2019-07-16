Gareth Bale to Tottenham? I never comment on rubbish, says agent

Gareth Bale is with the Real Madrid squad on a pre-season tour of Canada

Gareth Bale's agent, Jonathan Barnett, has rubbished reports from Spain that Tottenham are in talks to sign the Real Madrid forward for £50m.

Barnett, responding to a story in Spanish newspaper Marca, told Sky Sports News: "I never comment on rubbish."

Bale, just turned 30, is currently with the Real Madrid squad in Montreal, Canada for their pre-season tour.

Real head coach Zinedine Zidane has "decided he can do without Bale", Barnett told Sky Sports News last month.

The former Spurs man is said to be one of a number of players Real are trying to offload this summer as they look to raise funds for Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba.

1:13 Jonathan Barnett says Gareth Bale will not go on loan this summer Jonathan Barnett says Gareth Bale will not go on loan this summer

However, Real's high-valuation of the Wales international, Bale's reported £600,000-a-week wages and the fact the winger is settled in Madrid make a departure difficult.

Bale going out on loan was reportedly an option, however, Barnett told Sky Sports News in June that "there's more chance of me winning at Ascot", ruling out the possibility.

Manchester United are one of the only teams in world football who could afford Bale's wages, but it is understood they have dropped their long-standing interest in the Wales international.

Also speaking to Sky Sports News in June, Barnett said: " He could fit in at United. I think he could do very well - he is still one of the best players in the world. But it is very unlikely."

Follow the Summer Transfer Window on Sky Sports

Sky Sports News is home to three new shows dedicated to bringing you the very latest news from this summer's transfer market.

Start your day with Good Morning Transfers at 9am as our team of reporters and pundits bring you the latest news and insight. Transfer Talk then follows at midday, delivering the biggest stories that matter to you. And join us at 7pm for the definitive round-up of the day's news with The Transfer Show.

And as well as tuning into Sky Sports News, don't miss a thing with our dedicated Transfer Centre blog.

There's also the Transfer Talk Podcast, the daily UK, Regional and European Paper Talk, plus features across skysports.com and the Sky Sports app.