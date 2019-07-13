Kieran Trippier on Bayern Munich shortlist but Tottenham defender looks out of reach

Kieran Trippier has been made available by Tottenham this summer

Tottenham's Kieran Trippier is on a shortlist of right-back targets at Bayern Munich, Sky Sports News understands.

The Bundesliga champions are looking for a new full-back option this summer and have scouted the 28-year-old.

However, Bayern want a player to deputise for first-choice right-back Joshua Kimmich and believe Trippier may be too expensive to spend most of his time on the bench.

Sky Germany believe, therefore, that Bayern want to sign Germany right-back Benjamin Henrichs from Monaco, who can also play at left-back.

Tottenham have made Trippier available this summer and he is also of interest to Atletico Madrid and Juventus.

A potential transfer to Napoli was on the cards shortly after the Champions League final and sources have told Sky Sports News that Trippier's family had even visited Naples.

But he remains a Tottenham player after the squad returned for pre-season training in preparation for their tour to Asia next week.

Serge Aurier is also available this summer

Spurs' other right-back Serge Aurier is also available this summer. Sky Sports News has already reported that Marseille's Hiroki Sakai is the type of player Spurs want at right-back.

