Mauricio Pochettino says Tottenham must learn from pain of Champions League final defeat

Mauricio Pochettino says Tottenham must learn from the pain of losing the Champions League final if they want to compete with the likes of Liverpool and Manchester City this season.

Spurs were beaten 2-0 in Madrid by Liverpool in their first ever Champions League final last month, and also finished fourth in the Premier League after their title challenge faded.

The north London side have responded by becoming active in the transfer market for the first time in 18 months, with Tanguy Ndombele arriving from Lyon for a club-record fee.

But despite the French midfielder's signing, Pochettino - who was speaking exclusively to Sky Sports News at the British GP - believes Spurs still have work to do before the season begins next month.

He said: "Of course you are always disappointed when you don't win. We always expect to win.

Tottenham were beaten by Premier League rivals Liverpool in the Champions League final last season

"I think the season was unbelievable. I congratulate Liverpool but you always feel disappointed. You need to learn from the pain when you are not able to win.

"For [Liverpool and City] the challenge is to keep the level and for us the challenge is to reduce the gap.

"It's a massive challenge to reduce the gap. We will see what happens. They were so strong and with great quality. The Premier League is the most competitive league."

During his trip to Silverstone, Pochettino also revealed he and his staff have held a meeting with McLaren engineers in a bid to learn from the F1 team.

"We had a few meetings with the engineers of McLaren at the training ground," he said. "It's about learning and you understand very well how the technology in football moves on.

"To have this contact and to see live how they work is so exciting. It's an amazing experience."