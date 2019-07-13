Eric Dier to miss Tottenham's pre-season tour of Asia after having medical procedure

Eric Dier will miss Tottenham's pre-season tour of Asia after undergoing an unspecified medical procedure.

Spurs say the action was required to correct an issue they detected when carrying out medical assessments on the first day of pre-season training.

The club say Dier's procedure was successful but he will have to miss the trip to Singapore and Shanghai as he undergoes rehabilitation.

Dier played for England in the Nations League finals last month

Spurs are scheduled to play Juventus in Singapore on July 21 before taking on Manchester United in Shanghai four days later.

Dier had a busy end to the season, coming off the bench for Spurs in their Champions League final defeat to Liverpool before travelling to Portugal to play for England in the Nations League finals.

He sat out the semi-final defeat to the Netherlands but played the entire 120 minutes and scored in the shootout as England beat Switzerland on penalties in the third-place play-off.