Tottenham no longer after Juventus' Paulo Dybala

Paulo Dybala's move from Italian side Juventus to Tottenham Hotspur looks to be off

Tottenham are no longer actively pursuing a deal for Juventus’ Paulo Dybala, Sky Sports News understands.

As things stand, Juventus are not willing to let Dybala leave without a replacement lined up, having lost out on Manchester United's Romelu Lukaku - on the verge of a move to Inter Milan, according to Sky in Italy.

The Serie A champions have been linked with a move for Mauro Icardi, who is surplus to requirements at Inter, but any deal is likely to be too late for England's transfer window.

Tottenham are huge admirers of the 24-year-old and enquired about him earlier in the window while negotiations with Real Madrid over Christian Eriksen were simultaneously ongoing.

Spurs agreed a £64.4m fee with Juve for the Argentine forward on Tuesday with the revival of any deal at this point now difficult but not impossible.

Sky in Italy believe medical tests could be resolved by using the information from his recent pre-season data while image rights issues could also be resolved at a later date.

Manchester United had previously ended their own interest in the player due to his and his agent's demands.

