Manchester United to end interest in Paulo Dybala over player demands

Manchester United are moving on from Paulo Dybala due to his wage demands and excessive demands from his agent

Manchester United will end their interest in Juventus striker Paulo Dybala due to the player and his agent's demands, according to Sky sources.

Sky Sports News understands United are moving on from Dybala due to his wage demands, excessive requests from his agent and a general sense the player would be coming to Old Trafford for the wrong reasons.

Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer only wants to recruit players who want to be part of the club's long-term project.

United had agreed a swap deal in principle with Juventus involving Dybala and Romelu Lukaku, according to Sky in Italy.

The deal was hinging on Dybala's preference and his agreement of personal terms with the Premier League side.

United will continue their attempts to offload Romelu Lukaku, SSN understands

But United's reluctance to sign Dybala likely signals an end to any proposed swap with Juventus involving Lukaku.

Sky Sports News understands Manchester United will continue to talk to other clubs over the sale of the Belgium international.

Manchester United looking at other No. 10 options after ending interest in Paulo Dybala. There will be no swap deal with Romelu Lukaku. Dybala’s heart not in moving to United, wants to stay at Juventus. Wage demands and agent fees also too high for United — Kaveh Solhekol (@SkyKaveh) August 4, 2019

It is understood Solskjaer is prepared to let Lukaku leave before Thursday's transfer deadline and is willing to utilise emerging young players such as Mason Greenwood in attacking positions.

