Romelu Lukaku: Inter Milan to make new bid for Manchester United striker

Inter Milan are set to make a new bid for Romelu Lukaku

Inter Milan are set to make a new offer for Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku, according to Sky sources.

Their imminent new bid is expected to be less than United's minimum asking price of £79m.

Inter director Beppe Marotta told Sky in Italy last week that they made "a fair and important offer respecting the value of the player" but that bid of £54m was immediately rejected by United in July.

The forward, who has three years left on his current deal at Old Trafford, has 42 goals in 96 appearances for United since arriving for £75m from Everton in 2017.

2:16 With Lukaku linked with a move to Inter Milan, we take a look at some of his best Premier League moments for Manchester United With Lukaku linked with a move to Inter Milan, we take a look at some of his best Premier League moments for Manchester United

United had agreed a swap deal in principle with Juventus involving Paulo Dybala and Lukaku, according to Sky in Italy, but Sky Sports News has been told that Juve now consider it finished, with United also ending their interest in Dybala.

A deal to bring Mario Mandzukic to United is now less likely too, according to Sky sources, with the chances of Lukaku staying at the club increasing by the day.

3:12 The Transfer Talk panel debate how Lukaku will fit in at Manchester United should a swap deal to Juventus, involving Paulo Dybala, not go through The Transfer Talk panel debate how Lukaku will fit in at Manchester United should a swap deal to Juventus, involving Paulo Dybala, not go through

Meanwhile, Inter striker Mauro Icardi is reconsidering a move to Roma which could trigger a swap deal involving Edin Dzeko moving to the San Siro.

