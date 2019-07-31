Mauro Icardi reconsiders Roma move from Inter Milan in possible Edin Dzeko swap deal

Mauro Icardi was absent from Inter's pre-season tour of Asia

Inter Milan striker Mauro Icardi is reconsidering a move to Roma and could trigger a swap deal involving Edin Dzeko, according to Sky in Italy.

Argentine Icardi is not part of new boss Antonio Conte's plans and is expected to move away from Inter in this transfer window, with Dzeko a target to replace him at the San Siro.

The former Inter captain, who was stripped of his role as skipper by former boss Luciano Spalletti earlier this year, has also attracted interest from Juventus, who have agreed a deal with Manchester United for Romelu Lukaku.

The 26-year-old, who joined Inter from Sampdoria in 2013, scored 17 goals in 37 appearances for the Serie A side during the 2018/19 campaign.

Icardi left Inter Milan's pre-season camp in Switzerland and did not join the squad for their summer tour in Asia earlier in July.

Edin Dzeko scored 14 goals in 40 appearances in all competitions last season

Roma value Bosnian striker Dzeko at €20m and have turned down two bids of €10m and €12m from Inter, but would be open to offer him plus cash to their Serie A rivals in return for Icardi.

According to Sky in Italy, Roma are prepared to make a third bid for him, this time totalling €15m (£13.7m). Roma manager Paulo Fonseca intends to keep the 33-year-old at the Stadio Olimpico until his contract expires in 2020 if a suitable offer does not materialise.

If Inter agree a deal for Dzeko he could become Conte's ninth signing of the window, with Diego Godin, Matteo Politano and Valentino Lazaro among the arrivals at the San Siro this summer.

