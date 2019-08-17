Mauricio Pochettino exclusive: Another trophyless Tottenham season would be unsuccessful to me

Mauricio Pochettino says he would consider another trophyless season at Tottenham to be "personally unsuccessful".

But the Spurs manager, who is currently in his sixth season at the club, insists that does not mean the club would not view it as a success, as they chase their first trophy since 2008.

Pochettino's Spurs were beaten in the Champions League final against Liverpool in June, but started their season in promising fashion with a 3-1 victory over Aston Villa.

They now face Manchester City at the Etihad on Saturday Night Football, live on Sky Sports Premier League, as Pochettino looks to close the gap between themselves and last season's top two.

Speaking exclusively to Sky Sports, Pochettino said: "Of course it was always my priority [to win trophies], but it was a big priority to help the club. It doesn't change that always my priority to win, to win games and trophies.

"I think a few days ago someone asked me what my aim was for this season. My personal objective is to win a trophy, but that doesn't mean that winning a trophy is compulsory, or that it will be an unsuccessful season if we do not win a trophy.

"But personally, if at the end we do not win a trophy, for myself that is going to be an unsuccessful season, but that does not mean that it will be unsuccessful for the club. That is for myself, not the collective."

Spurs finished fourth last season, nearly 30 points behind Liverpool and City in the top two, but did see off Pep Guardiola's side in the Champions League quarter-final, going through following an historic second leg at the Etihad in April.

Pochettino sees Spurs at a disadvantage at present to close that gap, admitting both Liverpool and City are "solid" in their squads, but is hopeful they will be there or thereabouts come May, despite not seeing Saturday as a decisive game.

"We are very focused in ourselves. For us we cannot think this is the decisive game. Of course it is so important to win, but our performance is as important than the result. The principle is to win, but at the same time it is to perform, and to try to be a contender at the end of the season.

"Of course we are a little bit of a disadvantage, because Liverpool and Man City are very solid, and in the last few seasons have showed they are capable of fighting for big things and winning big things. But we are there, in a different way trying to be competitive and trying to be contenders."

